Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his selections for Monday's perm
Wolverhampton has been selected as the £50,000 Placepot guarantee meeting and there are some interesting puzzles for punters to solve.
Uncle Dick holds a solid chance of recording a fourth win from his last five starts in leg one (4.25), with unexposed three-year-old Marmara Star shaping as potentially the biggest threat.
In leg two (5.00), City Escape and Luna Magic both possess good recent form, while Edge Of Blue, a winner on his debut at Yarmouth, has more potential than most in leg three (5.30).
William Buick, who rides Edge Of Blue, may complete a quick double on Cervaro Della Sala in leg four (6.00). The filly shaped nicely on her debut at Kempton and is well drawn in stall one.
Course-and-distance winner Peripeteia is not so favourably berthed in leg five (6.30) but should still prove capable of a big run off a mark 8lb lower than when last successful. The James Fanshawe-trained Rock Goddess, who has qualified for handicaps off just 41, also merits inclusion in first-time cheekpieces.
Genesius, who ran well in defeat at Newcastle last time, looks the answer to leg six (7.00) for Sir Mark Prescott and Morgan Cole.
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
4.25
4 Uncle Dick
7 Marmara Star
5.00
5 City Escape
6 Luna Magic
5.30
1 Edge Of Blue
6.00
3 Cervaro Della Sala
6.30
1 Peripeteia
12 Rock Goddess
7.00
7 Genesius
2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines
