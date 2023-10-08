Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his selections for Monday's perm

Wolverhampton has been selected as the £50,000 Placepot guarantee meeting and there are some interesting puzzles for punters to solve.

Uncle Dick holds a solid chance of recording a fourth win from his last five starts in leg one (4.25), with unexposed three-year-old Marmara Star shaping as potentially the biggest threat.

In leg two (5.00), City Escape and Luna Magic both possess good recent form, while Edge Of Blue , a winner on his debut at Yarmouth, has more potential than most in leg three (5.30).

William Buick, who rides Edge Of Blue, may complete a quick double on Cervaro Della Sala in leg four (6.00). The filly shaped nicely on her debut at Kempton and is well drawn in stall one.

Course-and-distance winner Peripeteia is not so favourably berthed in leg five (6.30) but should still prove capable of a big run off a mark 8lb lower than when last successful. The James Fanshawe-trained Rock Goddess , who has qualified for handicaps off just 41, also merits inclusion in first-time cheekpieces.

Genesius , who ran well in defeat at Newcastle last time, looks the answer to leg six (7.00) for Sir Mark Prescott and Morgan Cole.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.25

4 Uncle Dick

7 Marmara Star

5.00

5 City Escape

6 Luna Magic

5.30

1 Edge Of Blue

6.00

3 Cervaro Della Sala

6.30

1 Peripeteia

12 Rock Goddess

7.00

7 Genesius

2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines

