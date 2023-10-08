Racing Post logo
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his selections for Monday's perm

Richard BirchReporter
Tote

Wolverhampton has been selected as the £50,000 Placepot guarantee meeting and there are some interesting puzzles for punters to solve.

Uncle Dick holds a solid chance of recording a fourth win from his last five starts in leg one (4.25), with unexposed three-year-old Marmara Star shaping as potentially the biggest threat.

In leg two (5.00), City Escape and Luna Magic both possess good recent form, while Edge Of Blue, a winner on his debut at Yarmouth, has more potential than most in leg three (5.30).

William Buick, who rides Edge Of Blue, may complete a quick double on Cervaro Della Sala in leg four (6.00). The filly shaped nicely on her debut at Kempton and is well drawn in stall one.

Course-and-distance winner Peripeteia is not so favourably berthed in leg five (6.30) but should still prove capable of a big run off a mark 8lb lower than when last successful. The James Fanshawe-trained Rock Goddess, who has qualified for handicaps off just 41, also merits inclusion in first-time cheekpieces.

Genesius, who ran well in defeat at Newcastle last time, looks the answer to leg six (7.00) for Sir Mark Prescott and Morgan Cole.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.25
Uncle Dick
Marmara Star

5.00
City Escape
6 Luna Magic

5.30
Edge Of Blue    

6.00
Cervaro Della Sala

6.30
Peripeteia
12 Rock Goddess

7.00
Genesius

2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines

Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 October 2023
