Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up his perm for the evening meeting

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot is at Windsor and I'll select two in the opener (4.25).

Talented apprentice Connor Planas keeps the ride on the in-form The Cola Kid , who looks ready for this 6f trip, while the Alec Voikhansky-ridden Rhubarb is the other of interest back at that distance.

Dubai Hills is banked on in the following novice (4.55). He finished midfield in a Chantilly Group 3 last time and that form has worked out well.

Drama is picked in the next (5.30). He fared best of those held up when fourth in a potentially decent Newbury novice on his debut last month.

I could see Art Fantastique going well in the first division of the 6f nursery (6.00). This juvenile has shown little so far but makes his handicap debut off a mark of 49 and boasts a top pedigree.

Handicap debutants Dash Power , who is bred to be much better, and Villas Bullet , who can improve for a first run on turf, are the two to play in the second division (6.30).

The finale (7.00) looks a golden opportunity for Mezon to double up, with Planas's 5lb claim aiding his cause. Newcomer Starstriker represents top connections and also goes in.

Windsor Placepot perm

4.25

2 The Cola Kid

4 Rhubarb

4.55

3 Dubai Hills

5.30

3 Drama

6.00

6 Art Fantastique

6.30

4 Dash Power

6 Villas Bullet

7.00

1 Mezon

8 Starstriker

2x1x1x1x2x2=8 lines

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.