Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping

Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up his perm for the evening meeting

Robbie WildersTipster
Tote

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot is at Windsor and I'll select two in the opener (4.25).

Talented apprentice Connor Planas keeps the ride on the in-form The Cola Kid, who looks ready for this 6f trip, while the Alec Voikhansky-ridden Rhubarb is the other of interest back at that distance.

Dubai Hills is banked on in the following novice (4.55). He finished midfield in a Chantilly Group 3 last time and that form has worked out well.

Drama is picked in the next (5.30). He fared best of those held up when fourth in a potentially decent Newbury novice on his debut last month. 

I could see Art Fantastique going well in the first division of the 6f nursery (6.00). This juvenile has shown little so far but makes his handicap debut off a mark of 49 and boasts a top pedigree. 

Handicap debutants Dash Power, who is bred to be much better, and Villas Bullet, who can improve for a first run on turf, are the two to play in the second division (6.30).

The finale (7.00) looks a golden opportunity for Mezon to double up, with Planas's 5lb claim aiding his cause. Newcomer Starstriker represents top connections and also goes in.

Windsor Placepot perm

4.25
The Cola Kid
Rhubarb

4.55
Dubai Hills

5.30
Drama

6.00
Art Fantastique

6.30
Dash Power
Villas Bullet

7.00
Mezon
Starstriker

2x1x1x1x2x2=8 lines

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips