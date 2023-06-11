Racing Post logo
Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Richard BirchReporter
Tote

The £100,000 Placepot guarantee ensures plenty of punters will be studying the Windsor card.

Regal Envoy is well handicapped on the form of his wins at Salisbury and Bath at around this time last year and makes plenty of appeal in leg one (5.08).

La Roca Del Fuego, another who enjoys fast ground and has been dropped 3lb since his last start, also merits strong consideration. 

Painite shaped nicely on her debut at Nottingham recently when notably strong at the finish. The step up in trip will suit in leg two (5.40), and she should prove hard to beat.

Shadow Dance and Syllabus, who represent the major Newmarket stables of Roger Varian and William Haggas, have the form to fight out the finish of leg three (6.10).

Sir Raj, runner-up on both starts to date, can go one better in leg four (6.40), while leg five (7.10) could evolve into a battle between progressive last-time-out scorer Swayze and the Robert Cowell-trained course-and-distance winner Isle Of Lismore.

Premiere Beauty should go close to defying top weight in the final leg (7.40), with Unlimited Data likely to be thereabouts at the finish too.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.08
Regal Envoy
La Roca Del Fuego

5.40
7 Painite                            

6.10
6 Shadow Dance
7 Syllabus

6.40
Sir Raj

7.10
Swayze
Isle Of Lismore

7.40
Premiere Beauty
Unlimited Data

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 June 2023
