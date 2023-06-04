Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch gets stuck into the £100,000 guarantee on Monday

Windsor has again been chosen as the Monday venue for the £100,000 Placepot guarantee, and it looks an interesting card to get stuck into.

In The Giving , who sunk in the Leicester mud when 4-5 favourite in April, may bounce back in leg one (5.45), with Sabah Al Ward potentially a big threat on her first start since undergoing wind surgery.

The Line shaped with promise on his debut at Ascot last month. Only marginal improvement should make him a major player in leg two (6.15), with Brave Empire advised as back-up.

Lady Dreamer has much the best form in leg three (6.45), while a fascinating 6f handicap (7.15) may be fought out by Eminency and Spartan Arrow , both of whom have the potential to rate higher than their current marks.

The handicapper seems reluctant to grant Farasi Lane much slack, but it’s difficult to identify well-treated rivals against this four-time scorer in leg five (7.45).

A step back up in distance makes Gearing’s Point of significant interest in the final leg (8.15). She ran well at the course last time out when third to Trojan Truth and appears to have plenty more to offer.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.45

1 In The Giving

7 Sabah Al Ward

6.15

4 Brave Empire

11 The Line

6.45

7 Lady Dreamer

7.15

6 Eminency

10 Spartan Arrow

7.45

3 Farasi Lane

8.15

4 Gearing’s Point

2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines

