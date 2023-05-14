Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £100,000 guarantee

With the £100,000 guarantee offered for the Windsor Placepot, it makes sense to focus on the riverside venue.

, equipped with first-time cheekpieces, catches the eye in leg one (5.35) under champion jockey William Buick. He won off a 4lb higher mark last March and will enjoy the soft ground.

another soft-ground winner who looks fairly treated on his best form, also merits inclusion.

Legs two (6.05) and three (6.35) provide excellent opportunities for Lingfield winner and Salisbury runner-up but leg four (7.05) appears more complex.

The Roger Varian-trained looks to have further improvement in her this season, while brings solid form to the table under Oisin Murphy.

found the drying ground against him at Ascot recently when endeavouring to supplement a wide-margin Leicester win.

He’ll enjoy both the slower terrain and less demanding opposition in leg five (7.35), in which course-and-distance regular could rate the biggest threat.

who should be able to win a race off a mark of 69, and the three-year-old complete the perm in leg six (8.05).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.35

1 Faustus

6 Dream By Day

6.05

2 Rockit Tommy

6.35

4 Snuggle



7.05

3 Crazy Luck

6 Azure Angel

7.35

6 Diffident Spirit

9 Lawn Ranger

8.05

2 Rechercher

6 Sydney Mews

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

