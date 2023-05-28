Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £100,000 guarantee

The £100,000 Placepot guarantee adds spice to a most interesting Windsor bank holiday card.

Leg one (1.30) looks ferociously competitive. , dropped 2lb since his run at Ascot last time, will appreciate the step back up in trip. He is now 10lb below his last winning mark.

, a solid third at Doncaster on his most recent start, should run another bold race with a slick start.

A mature market will provide the best guide to leg two, in which 11 of the 14 two-year-olds are making their debut.

At this stage it’s probably best to rely on two of the three with race experience, and , both of whom showed above-average ability first time out.

and look the pair to focus on in leg three (2.35), while and may fight out the finish to leg four (3.10).

, dropped 3lb since his defeat at Newcastle in March, can bounce back in the penultimate leg (3.45).

has a great chance of opening his account in leg six (4.20) at the seventh attempt following the withdrawal of his stablemate Dog Fox. First-time blinkers should help.

Windsor Placepot perm

1.30

6 Beyond Equal

10 As If By Chance

2.00

8 Ethandun

14 Say Hello

2.35

3 Nine Tenths

4 Pastiche

3.10

2 Whenthedealinsdone

3 Navello

3.45

7 Melek Alreeh

4.20

5 Damascus Steel

2x2x2x2x1x1=16 lines

Read these next:





Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.