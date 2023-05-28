Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £100,000 guarantee
The £100,000 Placepot guarantee adds spice to a most interesting Windsor bank holiday card.
Leg one (1.30) looks ferociously competitive. Beyond Equal, dropped 2lb since his run at Ascot last time, will appreciate the step back up in trip. He is now 10lb below his last winning mark.
As If By Chance, a solid third at Doncaster on his most recent start, should run another bold race with a slick start.
A mature market will provide the best guide to leg two, in which 11 of the 14 two-year-olds are making their debut.
At this stage it’s probably best to rely on two of the three with race experience, Ethandun and Say Hello, both of whom showed above-average ability first time out.
Nine Tenths and Pastiche look the pair to focus on in leg three (2.35), while Navello and Whenthedealinsdone may fight out the finish to leg four (3.10).
Melek Alreeh, dropped 3lb since his defeat at Newcastle in March, can bounce back in the penultimate leg (3.45).
Damascus Steel has a great chance of opening his account in leg six (4.20) at the seventh attempt following the withdrawal of his stablemate Dog Fox. First-time blinkers should help.
Windsor Placepot perm
1.30
6 Beyond Equal
10 As If By Chance
2.00
8 Ethandun
14 Say Hello
2.35
3 Nine Tenths
4 Pastiche
3.10
2 Whenthedealinsdone
3 Navello
3.45
7 Melek Alreeh
4.20
5 Damascus Steel
2x2x2x2x1x1=16 lines
