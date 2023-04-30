Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch identifies soft-ground performers for £100,000 guarantee

The bank holiday Monday Placepot guarantee of £100,000 is in operation at Windsor, where the ground is certain to be very testing.

Both and , a creditable runner-up over the course to Big Bard on her latest start, are proven under the conditions and may fight out the finish to leg one (2.09).

, narrowly beaten at Kempton last time, is the clear form pick in leg two (2.44) in receipt of 7lb from Pumalin Park.

lived up to her name by annihilating eight rivals here last Monday. That was a career-best performance and she looks worth following in leg three (3.19), with underfoot conditions likely to be similar.

’s Windsor second to Coco Bear a fortnight ago was advertised on Saturday when the winner followed up at Leicester. Conrad Allen’s sprinter could prove the answer to leg four (3.54), with course-and-distance winner also under consideration.

, likely to strip fitter for his Redcar reappearance, should go well in leg five (4.29), with also capable of a bold show.

and take the eye in a competitive final leg (5.04).

Windsor Placepot perm

2.09

​2 Stone Circle

6 Firenze Rosa

2.44

8 Royal Cape

3.19

1 Sparks Fly

3.54

5 Tyger Bay

6 Indian Creak

4.29

4 Richard P Smith

5 In The Breeze

5.04

2 Gold Souk

9 Albus Anne

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

