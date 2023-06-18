Racing Post logo
Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch has two bankers in his perm

Richard BirchReporter
Tote

The eve of Royal Ascot meeting at Windsor is always one of the highlights of the riverside venue’s season, and plenty will be chasing the £100,000 Placepot guarantee.

Kick off the perm by including the unexposed Speed Dial Baileys and peak-form Mucky Mulconry in leg one (5.35).

Ponga possesses much the best form in leg two (6.05), but still looks vulnerable to a sharp newcomer. Acer, a daughter of Harry Angel, might fit the bill.

Royal Mila, who made an excellent impression on her debut at Goodwood, rates banker material in leg three (6.35).

Nomadic Empire ran a blinder in a hot Haydock handicap last time out. The David O’Meara-trained sprinter is particularly well handicapped on his best form and makes plenty of appeal in leg four (7.05), with Treacherous included as back-up.

The Henry Candy-trained Be Frank, a winner at Salisbury last time, has the scope to be better than a mark of 79 and should prove difficult to beat in the penultimate leg (7.35).

Course-and-distance winner Gilbert seems sure to run his race in leg six (8.05), with Hexham hurdle winner Hourless also of interest back on the Flat.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.35
Speed Dial Baileys
Mucky Mulconry

6.05
Ponga
Acer

6.35
Royal Mila

7.05
Nomadic Empire
11 Treacherous

7.35
Be Frank

8.05
Gilbert
14 Hourless

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 11:16, 19 June 2023
