Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTote Betting

Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch focuses on the £100,000 guarantee

Tote

The £100,000 Placepot guarantee is on offer for Windsor’s first evening meeting of the year.

Twayblade, an impressive winner on soft ground at Yarmouth two starts ago, has further improvement in him and looks the answer to leg one (4.40).

Destiny’s Spirit, winner of three of her nine races on turf, will also enjoy the ease underfoot and rates the principal threat.

Revenue will encounter different conditions to when making a winning debut at Brighton but could be hard to beat in leg two (5.15) if handling slower ground.

The market will provide the best guide to whether newcomer Palmar Bay can beat him in receipt of 3lb.

Orange N Blue shaped nicely in Newmarket’s Wood Ditton Stakes and only marginal improvement from that debut run should give him the edge in leg three (5.45).

Nothing To Sea holds all the aces in leg four (6.15), with fluent Doncaster winner Bucephalus and the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Splendent taking the eye in leg five (6.45).

Gherkin, sure to strip fitter for his reappearance third at Kempton, is a course-and-distance winner on soft ground and can be relied on to make a bold bid in leg six (7.15).

Windsor Placepot perm

4.40
Destiny’s Spirit
Twayblade

5.15
Revenue
Palmar Bay

5.45
Orange N Blue

6.15
Nothing To Sea

6.45
Bucephalus
Splendent

7.15
Gherkin

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips