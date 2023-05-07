Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch focuses on the £100,000 guarantee

The £100,000 Placepot guarantee is on offer for Windsor’s first evening meeting of the year.

, an impressive winner on soft ground at Yarmouth two starts ago, has further improvement in him and looks the answer to leg one (4.40).

, winner of three of her nine races on turf, will also enjoy the ease underfoot and rates the principal threat.

will encounter different conditions to when making a winning debut at Brighton but could be hard to beat in leg two (5.15) if handling slower ground.

The market will provide the best guide to whether newcomer can beat him in receipt of 3lb.

shaped nicely in Newmarket’s Wood Ditton Stakes and only marginal improvement from that debut run should give him the edge in leg three (5.45).

holds all the aces in leg four (6.15), with fluent Doncaster winner and the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained taking the eye in leg five (6.45).

, sure to strip fitter for his reappearance third at Kempton, is a course-and-distance winner on soft ground and can be relied on to make a bold bid in leg six (7.15).

Windsor Placepot perm

4.40

4 Destiny’s Spirit

8 Twayblade

5.15

1 Revenue

3 Palmar Bay

5.45

6 Orange N Blue

6.15

6 Nothing To Sea

6.45

3 Bucephalus

4 Splendent

7.15

8 Gherkin

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

