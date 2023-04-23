Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch focuses on £100,000 guarantee

Windsor stages an interesting card, its attraction enhanced by the £100,000 Placepot guarantee.

and , who goes well fresh, catch the eye from a handicapping perspective in leg one (1.30).

Runner-up over course and distance in October, Big Bard seems sure to go close in refitted cheekpieces assuming the ground isn’t softer than has been advertised over the weekend.

The Richard Hannon stable has long been synonymous with early two-year-old winners at Windsor and looks another prime candidate in leg two (2.00).

, a sister to 6f winner Koropick who won by a commanding four and a half lengths on his Thirsk debut in 2016, is bred to be speedy too.

and are selected in leg three (2.35), with the Godolphin-owned Lingfield winner looking a likely type in leg four (3.10) now she goes handicapping off a mark of 76.

possesses an abundance of early pace and may prove hard to catch in the penultimate leg (3.45), with taken to make amends for a near-miss at the track last Monday in the concluding leg (4.20).

Windsor Placepot Perm

1.30

2 The Princes Poet

8 Big Bard

2.00

4 Gaiden

8 Relief Rally

2.35

3 Prosper Legend

5 Understated

3.10

5 Sunset Point

3.45

4 So Smart

4.20

4 Warhol

2x2x2x1x1x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.