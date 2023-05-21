Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch eyes the £100,000 guarantee on Monday

Windsor provides a really interesting Monday night card and it’s worth spending time on the Placepot, with a £100,000 guarantee up for grabs.

’s conspicuously high cruising speed means she often passes the furlong pole hard on the bridle, and is difficult to keep out of the first three as a result.

She looks a sensible pick in leg one (5.00), with the William Buick-ridden also of interest.

is potentially the best newcomer in leg two (5.35), while ’s experience makes her a strong contender.

can confirm Leicester debut promise in leg three (6.05), while the dropped-in-class and fairly treated appeal in leg four (6.35).

A mature market will provide the most valuable clues for an intriguing leg five (7.05), the fillies’ maiden, with and just two who have already shown promise on the track.

, the type to always be there or thereabouts when conditions suit, gets the vote in leg six (7.35).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.00

5 Glamorous Breeze

6 Faustus

5.35

2 Bits And Bobs

8 Mistress Teite

6.05

4 Too Much Trevor

6.35

3 Blackrod

10 Zero Carbon

7.05

6 Glencalvie

13 Value Added

7.35

8 Pride Of Nepal

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.