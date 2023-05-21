Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch eyes the £100,000 guarantee on Monday
Windsor provides a really interesting Monday night card and it’s worth spending time on the Placepot, with a £100,000 guarantee up for grabs.
Glamorous Breeze’s conspicuously high cruising speed means she often passes the furlong pole hard on the bridle, and is difficult to keep out of the first three as a result.
She looks a sensible pick in leg one (5.00), with the William Buick-ridden Faustus also of interest.
Bits And Bobs is potentially the best newcomer in leg two (5.35), while Mistress Teite’s experience makes her a strong contender.
Too Much Trevor can confirm Leicester debut promise in leg three (6.05), while the dropped-in-class Blackrod and fairly treated Zero Carbon appeal in leg four (6.35).
A mature market will provide the most valuable clues for an intriguing leg five (7.05), the fillies’ maiden, with Glencalvie and Value Added just two who have already shown promise on the track.
Pride Of Nepal, the type to always be there or thereabouts when conditions suit, gets the vote in leg six (7.35).
Windsor Placepot perm
5.00
5 Glamorous Breeze
6 Faustus
5.35
2 Bits And Bobs
8 Mistress Teite
6.05
4 Too Much Trevor
6.35
3 Blackrod
10 Zero Carbon
7.05
6 Glencalvie
13 Value Added
7.35
8 Pride Of Nepal
2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines
