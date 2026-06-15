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'Willie Mullins will have him spot on for this' - why this horse can win on day one of Royal Ascot
Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday
Queen Anne Stakes (2.30)
More Thunder
By James Hill
More Thunder will be one of my bigger bets of the week. I thought that was a cracking reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury last month.
He was pretty keen early on yet produced a turn of foot that was only marginally slower than that of Notable Speech. A mile is definitely his trip from what we saw there.
You'd have to be hopeful he'd improve on his Lockinge run and, if that's the case, he can reverse form with the favourite.
Coventry Stakes (3.05)
God Given Talent
By Oliver Barnard
God Given Talent makes plenty of appeal as an each-way choice in a race that has thrown up plenty of big-priced winners over the years.
James Ferguson may be stepping away from training, but he heads into Royal Ascot with his yard in fine form and there was plenty to like about God Given Talent's surprise debut success at Newbury, where he scored at odds of 28-1.
Ferguson has since described him as the best two-year-old he has trained and revealed he had undergone a racecourse trial before his debut, meaning he brings more experience than his sole start suggests. The booking of William Buick is another positive.
King Charles III Stakes (3.40)
American Affair
By Stuart Redding
It's not easy to weigh up the merits of this international field, so I'm sticking with last year's winner American Affair.
He really enjoyed this test 12 months ago, travelling powerfully behind the pacemakers and finding plenty to hold off Frost At Dawn.
He has suffered an interrupted career since then but two recent outings will have put him spot on for this return to Ascot.
St James's Palace Stakes (4.20)
Gstaad
By Sam Hardy
Gstaad can gain revenge over Bow Echo for his defeat in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Having his first run of the season that day, the son of Starspangledbanner improved a bundle for that run when routing the field in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh and he looks open to further improvement.
Ascot Stakes (5.00)
Reaching High
By Harry Wilson
I was all over Reaching High for the Ascot Stakes last year and it still pains me watching that replay back, with Ryan Moore having nowhere to go for much of the final three furlongs while looking as though he had plenty of horse under him.
Reaching High had caught the eye when second on his stable debut for Willie Mullins in a 1m4f handicap the start before and always looked like he would be suited by stepping up in trip, which was backed up pedigree, given his dam is royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate.
It would usually worry me that he’s arriving off such an absence, but Mullins will no doubt have him spot on for this and it looks quite obvious that he has been kept back for redemption in this contest 12 months on.
Wolferton Stakes (5.35)
Haatem
By Jack Haynes
Haatem can land a hat-trick at this meeting by winning the Wolferton for the second year running.
Successful in the Jersey Stakes at three, Haatem returned to right near his best when landing this Listed event last year.
The track, combined with quick ground, enables him to show his best and he can take a major step forward from his pipe-opener at Goodwood last month.
Copper Horse Stakes (6.10)
Paddy The Squire
By Joe Eccles
The Iain Jardine-trained six-year-old was a progressive handicapper over middle distances last season, finishing a respectable fifth in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock on his first start over this 1m6f trip.
He is fully entitled to improve from his seasonal reappearance sixth at York last month, when he shaped as though he'd come on for the outing.
Stepping back up in trip looks a notable plus on that evidence and reapplied cheekpieces can also eke out some improvement.
Read these next . . .
Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on day one of Royal Ascot
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