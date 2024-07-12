Why this horse can win: 'It's interesting he has left him in' - tips for all 11 races on ITV on Super Saturday

Our top team of Weekender tipsters pick out their best bets for the Super Saturday action on ITV, featuring races from Ascot, Newmarket and York . . .

1.45 Ascot: A1R Services Heritage Handicap, 5f

By James Hill

Plenty are in with a shout but none have sounder claims than King's Lynn, who has been in terrific form of late. Second in a hot handicap at Newcastle last time, he drops back a furlong here and five of his top six Racing Post Ratings have come over 5f, while he also has lots of good form at Ascot. The assistance of Oisin Murphy is obviously another plus.

King's Lynn 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.00 York: John Smith's Racing Handicap, 1m

By Stuart Redding

Telemark got back on track at Thirsk recently and has been found a good opportunity to follow up. The Crisfords' gelding responded well to Jack Mitchell's urgings in a new tongue-tie and easily conceded plenty of weight to his nine rivals. The three-year-old could still turn out to be better than this grade in time. Elnajmm scored easily at Newcastle last month and rates a danger.

Telemark 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.12 Newmarket: Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap, 7f

By Stuart Redding

William Haggas has a strong hand and Lou Lou's Gift is the pick of his pair. She has yet to finish out of the frame and looked miles ahead of the handicapper when easily winning over course and distance last time out. Miss Bodacious refused to enter the stalls at Thirsk in June but she looked another well-treated filly when scoring here over 6f last time out.

Lou Lou's Gift 14:12 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Haggas

2.20 Ascot: Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

By Sam Hardy

Royal Dubai ran a cracking race in defeat at Epsom last time behind the talented Royal Scotsman. This is another step up in grade but he is improving with each run and should give another solid account of himself here.

Royal Dubai 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Marco Botti

2.35 York: John Smith's City Walls Stakes (Listed), 5f

By James Hill

Starlust should take all the beating if the three-year-old can repeat his performance when winning over course and distance in May. He wore blinkers in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, which didn't seem to work, but we know how well he goes at York.

Starlust 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.50 Newmarket: bet365 Mile Handicap, 1m

By Stuart Redding

A low draw proved impossible for Volterra to overcome in the Britannia Stakes but he came out on top of the ten-strong group who stayed on the far side. Kevin Ryan's colt can get back to winning ways with a more favourable draw.

Volterra 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.10 York: John Smith's Cup Handicap, 1m2½f

By Sam Hardy

You can put a line through Liberty Lane's latest run when disappointing at Epsom. He didn't handle the undulations, nor did he get a clear run, and he will be seen to better effect on a flat track like York. He ran well in last season's Dante and should go close here.

Liberty Lane 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

3.25 Newmarket: bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2), 7f

By James Hill

Ancient Truth impressed when winning over course and distance last time and is clearly well regarded, but I think his price has plenty to do with connections and I much prefer two of Karl Burke's in the market. Line Of Force made it two from two at Carlisle last Saturday and it's interesting Burke has left him in. The manner of his wins suggest an extra furlong would suit and he won't mind the ground.

Line Of Force 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: K R Burke

3.45 York: John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f

By James Hill

I fancy Al Qareem, whose stamina is already guaranteed. He's a previous course winner and has been much improved this past year.

Al Qareem 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

4.00 Newmarket: bet365 Bunbury Cup, 7f

By Sam Hardy

Divine Libra finished sixth in last month's Buckingham Palace Stakes and would have finished closer had his path been clearer at the business end of the race. Any rain would further increase his claims with two of his three career victories coming on soft or heavy ground.

Divine Libra 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

4.35 Newmarket: My Pension Expert July Cup Stakes (Group 1), 6f

By James Hill

Eight-year-old Khaadem is the joint top-rated older horse this year and surely this is a great opportunity for the three-year-olds. When you look at it that way, Inisherin's price isn't too bad. He was very impressive when winning the Sandy Lane at Haydock and again stamped his authority in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time. Vandeek will come on for that Haydock outing, but he still has a lot of ground to make up on his rival.

Inisherin 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

