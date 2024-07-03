Who will win the 2024 Coral-Eclipse based on previous trends?

The Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday ) is a hugely important event in the Flat racing calendar as it provides the first real opportunity for the Classic generation to take on older horses in Group 1 company. Weekender trends guru Alistair Jones takes an in-depth look at the famous race . . .

Acid test awaits Troy

It takes a special Derby winner to make a successful drop to 1m2f in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes.

The only horses to have won both races in the same season during the last 55 years are Mill Reef, Nashwan, Sea The Stars and Golden Horn, so City Of Troy will join a select group if successful.

Admittedly, there has not been a wave of Derby winners heading to Sandown as many were often targeted at the Irish Derby or the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but there have been failures and some notable ones. Authorized, Benny The Dip, Reference Point, Erhaab and Sir Ivor all came up short and in some cases a long way short.

It is in City Of Troy’s favour that he ran in the 2,000 Guineas as the ten successful three-year olds prior to Golden Horn in 2015 had all contested a Guineas of some description, as did three of the five subsequent winning three-year-olds.

City Of Troy: Derby winner takes on older horses for the first time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A further plus for the market leader is Aidan O’Brien’s record in the race with horses of his age. There have been disappointments as Rip Van Winkle, Viscount Nelson, Mars, The Gurkha, Cliffs Of Moher and Saxon Warrior were beaten at odds of 11-2 or shorter. However, five of the yard’s seven winners were from the Classic generation.

Older horses may have a superior record with 37 victories to 22 since the Eclipse was opened to all age groups in 1965, yet three-year-olds are on a roll with six wins in nine years.

Birch next best

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is a huge pointer having provided five of the last eight older winners, so it’s disappointing that the Royal Ascot feature will be solely represented by Hans Anderson who didn’t run well enough in ninth to be seriously considered.

White Birch is second favourite on the strength of an unbeaten start to the season culminating with his breakthrough success at the highest level in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

That victory was crucial, as only four winners this century had not already triumphed at Group 1 level.

White Birch: beat subsequent Royal Ascot winner Auguste Rodin last time Credit: Patrick McCann

The Prix du Jockey Club fourth Ghostwriter is worth persevering with at ten furlongs and he has more going for him than the Derby sixth Dancing Gemini . The latter has over eight lengths to find with City Of Troy and also-rans from Epsom don’t have the best of records, with the only recent exception being Roaring Lion who finished third at Epsom.

See The Fire is the only filly left entered that has the potential to run, as Stay Alert was fifth in last Saturday's Pretty Polly Stakes, and she’s opposable. Enable, in 2019, became only the third successful female to win this in 50 years and the first in well over two decades, with Kooyonga their previous winner in 1992, emulating the mighty Pebbles seven years earlier.

Key Pointer

All 15 winners since Notnowcato in 2007 were by a Group/Grade 1-winning sire.

Verdict

City Of Troy was an impressive Derby winner, but dropping back in distance in what could prove a tactical affair casts some doubt, especially as three-year-old winners tend to have run well in a 2,000 Guineas. There have been any number of short-priced failures down the years and he could be another.

White Birch , a four-year-old who is beginning to smack of a ten-furlong specialist, deserves the nod after impressively beating the Prince of Wales’s winner Auguste Rodin at the Curragh.

White Birch 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

