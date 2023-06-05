Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tackles the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are offering their £100,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Wetherby on Tuesday and a couple take the eye in the opener (5.45).

Tantalus has been knocking on the door for a first success recently and goes in. As does Turbo Tiger , who could take a step forward back on turf.

Absolute Ruler is banked on in the 1m5f handicap (6.15). He placed in a Group 2 as a juvenile and has rediscovered his form over hurdles recently, so looks ready to capitalise on a career-low rating.

Two speedily bred newcomers are selected in the juvenile fillies' maiden (6.45). Hot Front is a daughter of the Paul and Oliver Cole yard's Prix Robert Papin runner-up Percolator, while Ninety Nine 's dam Red Balloons landed the big sales race at York's International meeting five years ago.

Lightly raced handicap debutantes Sail On Silverbird and Harriet's Angel bring the most compelling profiles to the table in the 7f fillies' handicap (7.20). Sail On Silverbird produced an encouraging third to two useful sorts at Wolverhampton last time, while Harriet's Angel is improving with each run.

William Haggas is 5-15 at Wetherby and sends Cieren Fallon there for just the one ride aboard Opera Legend in the 1m2f handicap (7.55). He is bred to improve for this distance and runs off a lowly opening mark.

Ricksen shaped better than the result on his stable debut for Kevin Frost last time as the saddle slipped forward and he raced too keenly. Better is expected as he drops back in trip in the 7f handicap (8.30), his second run of the season.

Wetherby Placepot perm

5.45

4 Tantalus

9 Turbo Tiger

6.15

2 Absolute Ruler

6.45

2 Hot Front

6 Ninety Nine

7.20

3 Sail On Silverbird

5 Harriet’s Angel

7.55

6 Opera Legend

8.30

5 Ricksen

2x1x2x2x1x1 = 8 lines

