Wetherby Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on day one of the Charlie Hall meeting

The hat-trick-seeking Presenting Nelly will probably be favourite for Wetherby's opener (12.40), but handicap company will be a lot harder than a couple of weak mares' hurdles and she looks one to take on for Placepot purposes.

Copshill Lad was a good third on his return last month and has similar form on bad ground, while My Brother Jack wasn't far off his best last time and usually runs his race over hurdles.

The two standouts in the next (1.15) are Apple Away and Grey Dawning , and as we know nothing about their fitness they are both going in.

Rock Hurley is potentially well treated in the third (1.50), while Casa Loupi had some good juvenile form and ran well on the Flat when last seen in May.

WIth a heavy-ground win to his name, Balboa is first on the list in the fourth (2.25), while Alan King's hurdles newcomer Royal Deeside makes plenty of appeal given a good soft-ground run on the Flat last time.

No Risk Des Flos and Frero Banbou are my two in a trappy fifth (3.00), while in the final leg early favourite Summer Night City's form is very weak, so a chance is taken on Dodger Long and Valadon in a race with very little form to go on.

Wetherby Placepot perm

12.40

4 Copshill Lad

6 My Brother Jack

1.15

2 Grey Dawning

4 Apple Away

1.50

2 Casa Loupi

4 Rock Hurley

2.25

1 Balboa

5 Royal Deeside

3.00

3 No Risk Des Flos

4 Frero Banbou

3.35

2 Dodger Long

4 Valadon

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

