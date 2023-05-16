Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

White Wolf (1.50 York)

Unexposed handicapper who ran well on his reappearance at Meydan and has had excuses the last twice.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
White Wolf13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Speed figures

War Chant (8.45 Bath)

Found one too good at Redcar recently but produced his best effort on the figures and can gain compensation.
Dave Edwards

Silk
War Chant20:45 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson (-lb)Tnr: Rae Guest

The Punt nap

Lucky Man (2.25 York)

This race is likely to have been an early-season target after showing a clear liking for York on previous visits here. The booking of Tom Marquand, with cheekpieces deployed, suggests he’s ready to roll for this reappearance.
Richard Russell

Silk
Lucky Man14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

Handicappers' nap

Novakai (3.35 York)

Clear of the rest when runner-up to Commissioning in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last October, performing to a level that surpasses that required of a typical Musidora winner. The longer trip could see further progress and she sets a high standard against some unexposed rivals.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Novakai15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Newmarket nap

Infinite Cosmos (3.35 York)

Made an impressive return to action for Sir Michael Stoute at the Guineas meeting and has since moved well on Long Hill.
David Milnes

Silk
Infinite Cosmos15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Gis A Sub (2.25 York)

Caught the eye recently at Newmarket on his seasonal debut and looks interesting returning to the scene of his fine Gimcrack second in 2021. He's largely been disappointing since but may bounce back here off a career low mark.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Gis A Sub14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'He must be in top form at home' – our red-hot tipster returns with three fancies at York 

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 19:17, 16 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips