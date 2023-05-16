Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Eyecatcher
White Wolf (1.50 York)
Unexposed handicapper who ran well on his reappearance at Meydan and has had excuses the last twice.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
War Chant (8.45 Bath)
Found one too good at Redcar recently but produced his best effort on the figures and can gain compensation.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Lucky Man (2.25 York)
This race is likely to have been an early-season target after showing a clear liking for York on previous visits here. The booking of Tom Marquand, with cheekpieces deployed, suggests he’s ready to roll for this reappearance.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Novakai (3.35 York)
Clear of the rest when runner-up to Commissioning in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last October, performing to a level that surpasses that required of a typical Musidora winner. The longer trip could see further progress and she sets a high standard against some unexposed rivals.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Infinite Cosmos (3.35 York)
Made an impressive return to action for Sir Michael Stoute at the Guineas meeting and has since moved well on Long Hill.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Gis A Sub (2.25 York)
Caught the eye recently at Newmarket on his seasonal debut and looks interesting returning to the scene of his fine Gimcrack second in 2021. He's largely been disappointing since but may bounce back here off a career low mark.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
