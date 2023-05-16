Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

(1.50 York)

Unexposed handicapper who ran well on his reappearance at Meydan and has had excuses the last twice.

Steffan Edwards

White Wolf 13:50 York View Racecard

Speed figures

(8.45 Bath)

Found one too good at Redcar recently but produced his best effort on the figures and can gain compensation.

Dave Edwards

War Chant 20:45 Bath View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.25 York)

This race is likely to have been an early-season target after showing a clear liking for York on previous visits here. The booking of Tom Marquand, with cheekpieces deployed, suggests he’s ready to roll for this reappearance.

Richard Russell

Lucky Man 14:25 York View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.35 York)

Clear of the rest when runner-up to Commissioning in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last October, performing to a level that surpasses that required of a typical Musidora winner. The longer trip could see further progress and she sets a high standard against some unexposed rivals.

Paul Curtis

Novakai 15:35 York View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(3.35 York)

Made an impressive return to action for Sir Michael Stoute at the Guineas meeting and has since moved well on Long Hill.

David Milnes

Infinite Cosmos 15:35 York View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.25 York)

Caught the eye recently at Newmarket on his seasonal debut and looks interesting returning to the scene of his fine Gimcrack second in 2021. He's largely been disappointing since but may bounce back here off a career low mark.

Neil McCabe

Gis A Sub 14:25 York View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.