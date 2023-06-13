Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Shagpyle (2.40 Haydock)
Half-sister to Pyledriver, won going away on debut. Will be suited with the step up in trip and should remain unbeaten.
Lee Sharp
Five Towns (4.50 Haydock)
Running on late at York on her reappearance and bred to be suited by the step up to a mile.
Mark Brown
Bollin Margaret (2.10 Haydock)
Ended a barren spell when romping home at Thirsk nine days ago and a penalty may not prevent her following up.
Dave Edwards
Newyorkstateofmind (8.25 Hamilton)
Produced his best effort for a while having dropped in the weights when second at Thirsk last time. Runs off the same mark here so capable of going one better.
Matt Gardner
Hard Act To Follow (2.50 Yarmouth)
Half-sister to the stable's classy type Zain Claudette, Ismail Mohammed's filly has been showing up well in her work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Mile End (7.10 Kempton)
The daughter of Expert Eye was disappointing on her stable debut last month, but should come on bundles for that run.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
