Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Shagpyle (2.40 Haydock)

Half-sister to Pyledriver, won going away on debut. Will be suited with the step up in trip and should remain unbeaten.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Shagpyle14:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Eyecatcher

Five Towns (4.50 Haydock)

Running on late at York on her reappearance and bred to be suited by the step up to a mile.
Mark Brown

Silk
Five Towns16:50 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Bollin Margaret (2.10 Haydock)

Ended a barren spell when romping home at Thirsk nine days ago and a penalty may not prevent her following up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Bollin Margaret14:10 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Brandon Wilkie (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Handicappers'  nap

Newyorkstateofmind (8.25 Hamilton)

Produced his best effort for a while having dropped in the weights when second at Thirsk last time. Runs off the same mark here so capable of going one better.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Newyorkstateofmind20:25 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket nap

Hard Act To Follow (2.50 Yarmouth)

Half-sister to the stable's classy type Zain Claudette, Ismail Mohammed's filly has been showing up well in her work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Hard Act To Follow14:50 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Dark horse

Mile End (7.10 Kempton)

The daughter of Expert Eye was disappointing on her stable debut last month, but should come on bundles for that run.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Mile End19:10 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Michael Bell

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

'He can defy a rise' - our in-form Wednesday man advised 3-1 and 6-4 winners last week 

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horseracing tips on Wednesday 

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 18:23, 13 June 2023
