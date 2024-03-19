Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Billytherealbigred (4.40 Market Rasen)

With Toby Wynne able to claim 3lb, he is effectively only 1lb higher than when winning by a huge margin at Warwick ten days ago and will be hard to beat provided he has recovered from those exertions.
Steve Mason

Silk
Billytherealbigred16:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

The Punt nap

Dumfries (8.30 Southwell)

Ruth Carr’s new recruit won readily over course and distance after a 127-day break for previous connections and looks interesting on his return to action back at this venue.
Richard Russell

Silk
Dumfries20:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Eyecatcher

American Rose (8.00 Southwell)

James Evans' filly was too keen over 7f on her reappearance but still finished off her race well. A good gallop back over 6f should suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
American Rose20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Cox Tnr: James Evans

Speed figures

Billytherealbigred (4.40 Market Rasen)

This improving four-year-old earned a decent figure in his wide-margin Warwick win and looks well ahead of his mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Billytherealbigred16:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country

Excelero (2.30 Market Rasen)

Sets the standard on the form of his Cheltenham fourth behind Sir Gino and Burdett Road. Yard in good form and he should get off the mark.
James Stevens

Silk
Excelero14:30 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Geordie Night (4.40 Market Rasen)

Showed promise on latest two starts in novice hurdles, notably when fifth behind the promising Dysart Enos at Doncaster in January. Interesting stepped up in trip for this handicap debut.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Geordie Night16:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Nick Kent

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 19 March 2024

Last updated 18:38, 19 March 2024

