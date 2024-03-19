Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Billytherealbigred (4.40 Market Rasen)
With Toby Wynne able to claim 3lb, he is effectively only 1lb higher than when winning by a huge margin at Warwick ten days ago and will be hard to beat provided he has recovered from those exertions.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Dumfries (8.30 Southwell)
Ruth Carr’s new recruit won readily over course and distance after a 127-day break for previous connections and looks interesting on his return to action back at this venue.
Richard Russell
Eyecatcher
American Rose (8.00 Southwell)
James Evans' filly was too keen over 7f on her reappearance but still finished off her race well. A good gallop back over 6f should suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Billytherealbigred (4.40 Market Rasen)
This improving four-year-old earned a decent figure in his wide-margin Warwick win and looks well ahead of his mark.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Excelero (2.30 Market Rasen)
Sets the standard on the form of his Cheltenham fourth behind Sir Gino and Burdett Road. Yard in good form and he should get off the mark.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Geordie Night (4.40 Market Rasen)
Showed promise on latest two starts in novice hurdles, notably when fifth behind the promising Dysart Enos at Doncaster in January. Interesting stepped up in trip for this handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
19 March 2024
Last updated 18:38, 19 March 2024
