Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Demachine (2.00 Doncaster)

Kerry Lee's ten-year-old is thrown in on old form and makes plenty of appeal down in grade on this seasonal return.

Mark Brown

Demachine 14:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Kerry Lee

Handicappers' nap

Inspiratrice (3.20 Leicester)

The Nicky Martin-trained five-year-old appeared to show much-improved form when runner-up at Exeter and could prove well treated on her first run in a handicap.

Steve Mason

Inspiratrice 15:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nicky Martin

Speed figures

Hunter Legend (2.15 Leicester)

May just have needed the run when beaten favourite at Ludlow in November and can be given a chance to make amends for that narrow reverse.

Dave Edwards

Hunter Legend 14:15 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

The Punt nap

Masked Dance (2.35 Doncaster)

Mel Rowley’s mare has improved since moving into handicaps, finishing runner-up at Huntingdon in May before building on that, after a wind op and a break, when just unable to concede 22lb to the winner over 2m5f at Ludlow in November. This galloping track will suit and she can land a first success.

Richard Russell

Masked Dance 14:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

West Country

Ingennio (3.50 Leicester)

Has improved for application of cheekpieces and only narrowly touched off at Newcastle last month. Handles testing ground well.

James Stevens

Ingennio 15:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Richard Hobson

Dark horse

Arlo (1.05 Leicester)

Disappointed on recent chasing debut but has claims if forgiven that run. Had finished a promising third on stable debut the time before (first run for 537 days) and has been dropped 14lb in just three runs.

Dylan Hill

Arlo 13:05 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

