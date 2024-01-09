Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Demachine (2.00 Doncaster)
Kerry Lee's ten-year-old is thrown in on old form and makes plenty of appeal down in grade on this seasonal return.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Inspiratrice (3.20 Leicester)
The Nicky Martin-trained five-year-old appeared to show much-improved form when runner-up at Exeter and could prove well treated on her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Hunter Legend (2.15 Leicester)
May just have needed the run when beaten favourite at Ludlow in November and can be given a chance to make amends for that narrow reverse.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Masked Dance (2.35 Doncaster)
Mel Rowley’s mare has improved since moving into handicaps, finishing runner-up at Huntingdon in May before building on that, after a wind op and a break, when just unable to concede 22lb to the winner over 2m5f at Ludlow in November. This galloping track will suit and she can land a first success.
Richard Russell
West Country
Ingennio (3.50 Leicester)
Has improved for application of cheekpieces and only narrowly touched off at Newcastle last month. Handles testing ground well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Arlo (1.05 Leicester)
Disappointed on recent chasing debut but has claims if forgiven that run. Had finished a promising third on stable debut the time before (first run for 537 days) and has been dropped 14lb in just three runs.
Dylan Hill
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
'That is a solid piece of form' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Doncaster and Kempton
