TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt Nap

Abingworth (3.50 Ludlow)

Showed a lovely burst of speed when outclassing rivals last time out on his third start over fences. He's only six and there should be plenty more to come from him.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Abingworth15:50 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Townhill (4.40 Sedgefield)

Relatively lightly raced and posted a career best RPR when stepped up to three miles in first time cheekpieces at Doncaster last time. Regular rider Ben Sutton takes off a valuable seven pounds.
Steve Mason

Silk
Townhill16:40 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Eyecatcher

Not Afraid (6.00 Kempton)

Made promising late headway on debut and, gelded since, he's expected to be suited by the step up to 7f for trainer Ralph Beckett.
Mark Brown

Silk
Not Afraid18:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Speed figures

Aratus (7.00 Kempton)

Has not won since his three-year-old days but Clive Cox's six-year-old has been knocking at the door recently and can resume winning ways.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Aratus19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

West Country nap

Bonttay (3.20 Ludlow)

Looked to be threatening before coming down in a competitive Cheltenham handicap last time. Her form stacks up well and she remains progressive.
James Stevens

Silk
Bonttay15:20 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Regal Renaissance (3.20 Ludlow)

Course-and-distance winner who should favour the step back down in trip following a respectable second over 3m last time out. The fact that her opponents at the top of the market are giving her weight will be an additional bonus.
George Bonds

Silk
Regal Renaissance15:20 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 6 February 2024

Last updated 18:19, 6 February 2024

