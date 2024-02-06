Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt Nap

Abingworth (3.50 Ludlow)

Showed a lovely burst of speed when outclassing rivals last time out on his third start over fences. He's only six and there should be plenty more to come from him.

Lee Sharp

Abingworth 15:50 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Townhill (4.40 Sedgefield)

Relatively lightly raced and posted a career best RPR when stepped up to three miles in first time cheekpieces at Doncaster last time. Regular rider Ben Sutton takes off a valuable seven pounds.

Steve Mason

Townhill 16:40 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Eyecatcher

Not Afraid (6.00 Kempton)

Made promising late headway on debut and, gelded since, he's expected to be suited by the step up to 7f for trainer Ralph Beckett.

Mark Brown

Not Afraid 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Speed figures

Aratus (7.00 Kempton)

Has not won since his three-year-old days but Clive Cox's six-year-old has been knocking at the door recently and can resume winning ways.

Dave Edwards

Aratus 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

West Country nap

Bonttay (3.20 Ludlow)

Looked to be threatening before coming down in a competitive Cheltenham handicap last time. Her form stacks up well and she remains progressive.

James Stevens

Bonttay 15:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Regal Renaissance (3.20 Ludlow)

Course-and-distance winner who should favour the step back down in trip following a respectable second over 3m last time out. The fact that her opponents at the top of the market are giving her weight will be an additional bonus.

George Bonds

Regal Renaissance 15:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: Henry Daly

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Ludlow, Sedgefield on Wednesday

Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

'He's still running off a workable mark' - our in-form Wednesday tipster gives his best bets

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.