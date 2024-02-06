Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt Nap
Abingworth (3.50 Ludlow)
Showed a lovely burst of speed when outclassing rivals last time out on his third start over fences. He's only six and there should be plenty more to come from him.
Lee Sharp
Handicappers' nap
Townhill (4.40 Sedgefield)
Relatively lightly raced and posted a career best RPR when stepped up to three miles in first time cheekpieces at Doncaster last time. Regular rider Ben Sutton takes off a valuable seven pounds.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Not Afraid (6.00 Kempton)
Made promising late headway on debut and, gelded since, he's expected to be suited by the step up to 7f for trainer Ralph Beckett.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Aratus (7.00 Kempton)
Has not won since his three-year-old days but Clive Cox's six-year-old has been knocking at the door recently and can resume winning ways.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Bonttay (3.20 Ludlow)
Looked to be threatening before coming down in a competitive Cheltenham handicap last time. Her form stacks up well and she remains progressive.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Regal Renaissance (3.20 Ludlow)
Course-and-distance winner who should favour the step back down in trip following a respectable second over 3m last time out. The fact that her opponents at the top of the market are giving her weight will be an additional bonus.
George Bonds
Published on 6 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:19, 6 February 2024
