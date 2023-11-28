Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Busty Boy (1.00 Kelso)

Jumped with aplomb when making a successful chasing debut last month. Previously 3-4 in Irish points, he is an out-and-out chaser and can take another step up the ladder here.

Richard Russell

Busty Boy 13:00 Kelso Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Daragh Bourke

Eyecatcher

Mammies Boy (12.50 Hereford)

Shaped promisingly in novice and maiden company, and although yet to take off in handicaps he should be suited by this longer trip.

Mark Brown

Mammies Boy 12:50 Hereford Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

West Country

Young Buster (1.00 Kelso)

Unexposed chaser who won smartly at this level last time. Step up in trip should suit and stable jockey Paddy Brennan makes the long trip north to ride him.

James Stevens

Young Buster 13:00 Kelso Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Speed figures

Jet Legs (1.50 Wetherby)

Made a pleasing start to his chasing career on his reappearance at Carlisle and should be suited by this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Jet Legs 13:50 Wetherby Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Handicappers' nap

Indeevar Bleu (2.25 Wetherby)

The Olly Murphy-trained five-year-old created a big impression when winning a bumper on soft ground at this course in March and it can pay to overlook a slightly underwhelming hurdles debut at Ayr.

Steve Mason

Indeevar Bleu 14:25 Wetherby Jky: NON-RUNNER Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

No But I Will (1.50 Wetherby)

Disappointed on his seasonal return over hurdles at Aintree but reportedly came back with some issues. He was an impressive winner of his sole Irish point-to-point and could improve significantly for the switch to fences.

Olly Eden

No But I Will 13:50 Wetherby Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

