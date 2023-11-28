Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Busty Boy (1.00 Kelso)
Jumped with aplomb when making a successful chasing debut last month. Previously 3-4 in Irish points, he is an out-and-out chaser and can take another step up the ladder here.
Richard Russell
Eyecatcher
Mammies Boy (12.50 Hereford)
Shaped promisingly in novice and maiden company, and although yet to take off in handicaps he should be suited by this longer trip.
Mark Brown
West Country
Young Buster (1.00 Kelso)
Unexposed chaser who won smartly at this level last time. Step up in trip should suit and stable jockey Paddy Brennan makes the long trip north to ride him.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Jet Legs (1.50 Wetherby)
Made a pleasing start to his chasing career on his reappearance at Carlisle and should be suited by this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Indeevar Bleu (2.25 Wetherby)
The Olly Murphy-trained five-year-old created a big impression when winning a bumper on soft ground at this course in March and it can pay to overlook a slightly underwhelming hurdles debut at Ayr.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
No But I Will (1.50 Wetherby)
Disappointed on his seasonal return over hurdles at Aintree but reportedly came back with some issues. He was an impressive winner of his sole Irish point-to-point and could improve significantly for the switch to fences.
Olly Eden
