Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

(1.40 Pontefract)

Proved better than ever when winning in dominant fashion over this course and distance last month, the style of his victory suggesting he should be well capable of defying a penalty.

Matt Gardner

Reigning Profit 13:40 Pontefract View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(5.00 Ascot)

Was in need of his comeback run over six furlongs at Newbury 12 days ago and should step up on that on his preferred ground for Darryll Holland.

David Milnes

Fantasy Master 17:00 Ascot View Racecard

Speed figures

(9.00 Kempton)

Scored decisively over this course and distance a month ago and may still be ahead of her revised mark.

Dave Edwards

Agapanther 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.50 Pontefract)

Produced a solid effort from off the pace on her reappearance and has solid claims in today’s contest.

David Toft

Beryl Burton 14:50 Pontefract View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.00 Wolverhampton)

Trainer has a good record around here. She should benefit going up in trip and has Connor Planas taking off a valuable 5lb.

Lee Sharp

Bailar Contigo 15:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.00 Ascot)

Has posted two solid efforts in defeat so far this season despite being slowly away. Can go close here if breaking on terms from a very winnable mark.

Neil McCabe

Beyond Equal 17:00 Ascot View Racecard

