Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

Reigning Profit (1.40 Pontefract)

Proved better than ever when winning in dominant fashion over this course and distance last month, the style of his victory suggesting he should be well capable of defying a penalty.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Reigning Profit13:40 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (-lb)Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket nap

Fantasy Master (5.00 Ascot)

Was in need of his comeback run over six furlongs at Newbury 12 days ago and should step up on that on his preferred ground for Darryll Holland.
David Milnes

Silk
Fantasy Master17:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Darryll Holland

Speed figures

Agapanther (9.00 Kempton)

Scored decisively over this course and distance a month ago and may still be ahead of her revised mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Agapanther21:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Gina Mangan (5lb)Tnr: Heather Main

Eyecatcher

Beryl Burton (2.50 Pontefract)

Produced a solid effort from off the pace on her reappearance and has solid claims in today’s contest.
David Toft

Silk
Beryl Burton14:50 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Faye McManoman (-lb)Tnr: John Berry

The Punt nap

Bailar Contigo (3.00 Wolverhampton)

Trainer has a good record around here. She should benefit going up in trip and has Connor Planas taking off a valuable 5lb.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Bailar Contigo15:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Beyond Equal (5.00 Ascot)

Has posted two solid efforts in defeat so far this season despite being slowly away. Can go close here if breaking on terms from a very winnable mark.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Beyond Equal17:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'He could improve past these' - Graeme Rodway with four wagers on Wednesday 

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 18:53, 2 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips