Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Reigning Profit (1.40 Pontefract)
Proved better than ever when winning in dominant fashion over this course and distance last month, the style of his victory suggesting he should be well capable of defying a penalty.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Fantasy Master (5.00 Ascot)
Was in need of his comeback run over six furlongs at Newbury 12 days ago and should step up on that on his preferred ground for Darryll Holland.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Agapanther (9.00 Kempton)
Scored decisively over this course and distance a month ago and may still be ahead of her revised mark.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Beryl Burton (2.50 Pontefract)
Produced a solid effort from off the pace on her reappearance and has solid claims in today’s contest.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Bailar Contigo (3.00 Wolverhampton)
Trainer has a good record around here. She should benefit going up in trip and has Connor Planas taking off a valuable 5lb.
Lee Sharp
Dark horse
Beyond Equal (5.00 Ascot)
Has posted two solid efforts in defeat so far this season despite being slowly away. Can go close here if breaking on terms from a very winnable mark.
Neil McCabe
