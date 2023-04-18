Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Admiral D (2.25 Newmarket)
Showed up well in all eight Class 2 handicaps contested last season, including here when finding only Lethal Levi too good. The easier ground today should help.
David Dennett
Handicappers' nap
Master Chewy (2.05 Cheltenham)
Predictably struggled to make an impact in Grade 1 novice company at the festival, but could prove well treated back in handicap company off a mark of 122.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Sudden Ambush (5.20 Newmarket)
Narrowly failed to make a winning handicap debut in February. Open to improvement now switched to turf and is bred to appreciate the step up in trip and forecast conditions.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Broadway Boy (4.25 Cheltenham)
Improving stayer and looked capable of cutting it at a higher level when striking last time. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Fleadhfest (6.15 Gowran Park)
Showed up well for a long way on debut over 1m2f at Leopardstown on heavy ground. She'll be sharper for that and will appreciate this drop in trip.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Red Dirt Road (3.15 Cheltenham)
Earned the highest figures on the card by some margin when scoring smoothly at Exeter recently and will not be out of place in this tougher test.
Dave Edwards
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read these next:
'He can take a big step forward' – our Wednesday man with four fancies at Newmarket and Cheltenham
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Wednesday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.