TippingToday's top tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Admiral D (2.25 Newmarket)

Showed up well in all eight Class 2 handicaps contested last season, including here when finding only Lethal Levi too good. The easier ground today should help.
David Dennett

Silk
Admiral D14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Handicappers' nap

Master Chewy (2.05 Cheltenham)

Predictably struggled to make an impact in Grade 1 novice company at the festival, but could prove well treated back in handicap company off a mark of 122.
Steve Mason

Silk
Master Chewy14:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Sudden Ambush (5.20 Newmarket)

Narrowly failed to make a winning handicap debut in February. Open to improvement now switched to turf and is bred to appreciate the step up in trip and forecast conditions.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Sudden Ambush17:20 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

West Country nap

Broadway Boy (4.25 Cheltenham)

Improving stayer and looked capable of cutting it at a higher level when striking last time. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Broadway Boy16:25 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Fleadhfest (6.15 Gowran Park)

Showed up well for a long way on debut over 1m2f at Leopardstown on heavy ground. She'll be sharper for that and will appreciate this drop in trip.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Fleadhfest18:15 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Rory Cleary (-lb)Tnr: J S Bolger

Speed figures

Red Dirt Road (3.15 Cheltenham)

Earned the highest figures on the card by some margin when scoring smoothly at Exeter recently and will not be out of place in this tougher test.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Red Dirt Road15:15 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 18:16, 18 April 2023
