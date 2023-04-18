Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(2.25 Newmarket)

Showed up well in all eight Class 2 handicaps contested last season, including here when finding only Lethal Levi too good. The easier ground today should help.

David Dennett

Admiral D 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.05 Cheltenham)

Predictably struggled to make an impact in Grade 1 novice company at the festival, but could prove well treated back in handicap company off a mark of 122.

Steve Mason

Master Chewy 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.20 Newmarket)

Narrowly failed to make a winning handicap debut in February. Open to improvement now switched to turf and is bred to appreciate the step up in trip and forecast conditions.

Jake Aldrich

Sudden Ambush 17:20 Newmarket View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.25 Cheltenham)

Improving stayer and looked capable of cutting it at a higher level when striking last time. Track, trip and ground should suit.

James Stevens

Broadway Boy 16:25 Cheltenham View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(6.15 Gowran Park)

Showed up well for a long way on debut over 1m2f at Leopardstown on heavy ground. She'll be sharper for that and will appreciate this drop in trip.

Marcus Buckland

Fleadhfest 18:15 Gowran Park View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.15 Cheltenham)

Earned the highest figures on the card by some margin when scoring smoothly at Exeter recently and will not be out of place in this tougher test.

Dave Edwards

Red Dirt Road 15:15 Cheltenham View Racecard

