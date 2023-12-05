Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Duke Of Oxford (8.00 Kempton)
Did well to come from off the pace and win on his first go over 2m here last time, and as an unexposed stayer Michael Bell's three-year-old has the potential to step up again now he's found his trip.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Twirling (6.30 Kempton)
Won over course and distance on her debut and finished third in a strong novice contest after a ten-month layoff, finishing a few lengths clear of a couple of reopposing rivals. William Buick's mount can defy a 7lb penalty to win this.
Lee Sharp
Handicapper's nap
Galice Macalo (2.35 Ludlow)
Bolted up when switched back to hurdles off just a 3lb lower mark last season and, after a couple of runs over fences, the Jane Williams-trained mare could benefit from this latest return to hurdling.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Jasmiwa (2.55 Haydock)
Looked like she might improve for the run when third last time. Has a preference for softer ground, so should handle conditions.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Magical Maggie (2.35 Ludlow)
Course-and-distance winner in April who goes well fresh. Has won half her ten starts and can maintain her fine strike-rate.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Rhubarb (3.20 Lingfield)
Has gained last three wins – and four out of five in total – over this 5f trip, most recently at Nottingham in October. Beaten over further last twice and creeping down to a fair mark again.
Dylan Hill
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
'This may have been the long-term target' - Phill Anderson has three selections for Wednesday
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Haydock, Kempton and Ludlow
