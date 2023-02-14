Wednesday's free racing tips: six horse to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(8.30 Kempton)

Justified favouritism over a mile here two weeks ago and may prove equally effective over this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(3.00 Hereford)

Has improved his RPR with each run over hurdles and this former 80-rated Flat performer could prove well treated against his elders on his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(8.00 Kempton)

Has started to look back to his best and a return to Kempton over six furlongs should suit as both of his all-weather victories have been at the track.

Laurence Morter

Eyecatcher

(6.00 Kempton)

Better than the bare form of her debut last month and ought to go close.

Dave Orton

West Country nap

(3.00 Hereford)

Has gone close in consecutive weeks and should be competitive again.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(4.20 Wetherby)

Was travelling very well at Doncaster last time out when stumbling and unseating the rider. Running in a similar event and well worth giving another chance to.

Kevin Riddle

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.