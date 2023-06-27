Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Bauhinia Rhapsody (7.50 Kempton)
Down the field back on turf the last twice but is attractively weighted on last autumn's all-weather form.
Mark Brown
Lady Onyx (4.50 Carlisle)
Posted a fine effort when stepped up to Listed company on her second start, finishing third at Musselburgh when still looking green (form solid with class horses around her). Drawn nicely and can continue her progress.
Richard Russell
Talamanca (6.40 Bath)
Won three times in 2022 and shaped better than the result at Thirsk last time, caught on the unfavoured part of the track. Back down to last winning mark.
Matt Gardner
Skysail (3.40 Salisbury)
Created a very favourable impression when successful on his Goodwood return last month and the figures suggest he can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards
Magsood (6.50 Kempton)
Has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Vaccine (3.50 Carlisle)
Caught the eye on his return to turf this spring when beaten by the progressive On The River at Pontefract. Has been given a break since and capable of outrunning his odds with any further easing of the ground likely to suit.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read more . . .
'He can get back to winning ways' - our regular Wednesday tipster returns with his best bets
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Salisbury and Carlisle on Tuesday
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.