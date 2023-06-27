Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Bauhinia Rhapsody (7.50 Kempton)

Down the field back on turf the last twice but is attractively weighted on last autumn's all-weather form.
Mark Brown

Silk
Bauhinia Rhapsody19:50 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

The Punt nap

Lady Onyx (4.50 Carlisle)

Posted a fine effort when stepped up to Listed company on her second start, finishing third at Musselburgh when still looking green (form solid with class horses around her). Drawn nicely and can continue her progress.
Richard Russell

Silk
Lady Onyx16:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: J P Murtagh

Handicappers' nap

Talamanca (6.40 Bath)

Won three times in 2022 and shaped better than the result at Thirsk last time, caught on the unfavoured part of the track. Back down to last winning mark.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Talamanca18:40 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Richard Spencer

Speed figures

Skysail (3.40 Salisbury)

Created a very favourable impression when successful on his Goodwood return last month and the figures suggest he can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Skysail15:40 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Newmarket nap

Magsood (6.50 Kempton)

Has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop for Roger Varian.
David Milnes

Silk
Magsood18:50 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Vaccine (3.50 Carlisle)

Caught the eye on his return to turf this spring when beaten by the progressive On The River at Pontefract. Has been given a break since and capable of outrunning his odds with any further easing of the ground likely to suit.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Vaccine15:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 27 June 2023
