Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Bauhinia Rhapsody (7.50 Kempton)

Down the field back on turf the last twice but is attractively weighted on last autumn's all-weather form.

Mark Brown

Bauhinia Rhapsody 19:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

The Punt nap

Lady Onyx (4.50 Carlisle)

Posted a fine effort when stepped up to Listed company on her second start, finishing third at Musselburgh when still looking green (form solid with class horses around her). Drawn nicely and can continue her progress.

Richard Russell

Lady Onyx 16:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: J P Murtagh

Handicappers' nap

Talamanca (6.40 Bath)

Won three times in 2022 and shaped better than the result at Thirsk last time, caught on the unfavoured part of the track. Back down to last winning mark.

Matt Gardner



Talamanca 18:40 Bath View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Richard Spencer

Speed figures

Skysail (3.40 Salisbury)

Created a very favourable impression when successful on his Goodwood return last month and the figures suggest he can maintain his progress.

Dave Edwards

Skysail 15:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Newmarket nap

Magsood (6.50 Kempton)

Has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop for Roger Varian.

David Milnes

Magsood 18:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Vaccine (3.50 Carlisle)

Caught the eye on his return to turf this spring when beaten by the progressive On The River at Pontefract. Has been given a break since and capable of outrunning his odds with any further easing of the ground likely to suit.

Neil McCabe

Vaccine 15:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing

