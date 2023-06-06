Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

August (5.10 Nottingham)

Shaped well in three qualifying runs and an opening mark of 75 looks to underestimate him.

Mark Brown

August 17:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

August (5.10 Nottingham)

Could be on an attractive mark in his first handicap and has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

August 17:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

The New Marwan (5.45 Nottingham)

Went close off this mark at Redcar last week and is rated 6lb lower than when making all at Chester last July. Rates the one to beat at a track that favours his prominent run style.

Paul Curtis

The New Marwan 17:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Pepsi Cat (3.25 Nottingham)

Isle Of Dreams has a string of ones next to her name but a draw against the stands' rail could enable front-runner Pepsi Cat to blitz them. She did similar off 1lb higher on her handicap debut last year.

Andrew Cooper

Pepsi Cat 15:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Speed figures

Splendent (4.35 Nottingham)

Ran well under a penalty at York recently and can return to winning ways over this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Splendent 16:35 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Dark horse

Bashful Boy (4.35 Nottingham)

Has been in fine form since returning to the Flat, winning two of his last three starts in that sphere. Got up close home last time out and has only been nudged up 3lb as a result. Should go close in this.

Tom Gibbings

Bashful Boy 16:35 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

