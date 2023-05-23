Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.30 Ayr)

Progressive type who shaped nicely in a Group 2 on her return. Drops in grade and the quicker ground should suit.

Steffan Edwards

Al Husn 15:30 Ayr View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(5.40 Kempton)

Boasts a good track record, gaining three of his four wins here. Ought to be spot on following a couple of runs this year and is now 5lb below his last winning mark.

Matt Gardner

Tahitian Prince 17:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(7.40 Kempton)

Roger Varian's classy type is fancied to complete the hat-trick after some smart work on the Limekilns in recent weeks.

David Milnes

Solar Orbiter 19:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.30 Ayr)

Never in the hunt on testing ground on her Nottingham reappearance, but on better ground can make the trek from Newmarket worthwhile.

Dave Edwards

Crystal Caprice 15:30 Ayr View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.30 Ayr)

Eased in grade here and will likely come forward from her reappearance, while the return to 1m2f and better ground should also help.

Stuart Langley

Al Husn 15:30 Ayr View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.20 Warwick)

Only one completion in his last seven runs, so comes with risks attached, but showed enough at Ascot two starts back to suggest he still retains some ability. His rating continues to fall and would be a danger to all if rediscovering his old spark.

Tom Gibbings

Hatcher 16:20 Warwick View Racecard

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.