Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Al Husn (3.30 Ayr)

Progressive type who shaped nicely in a Group 2 on her return. Drops in grade and the quicker ground should suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Al Husn15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Tahitian Prince (5.40 Kempton)

Boasts a good track record, gaining three of his four wins here. Ought to be spot on following a couple of runs this year and is now 5lb below his last winning mark.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Tahitian Prince17:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Solar Orbiter (7.40 Kempton)

Roger Varian's classy type is fancied to complete the hat-trick after some smart work on the Limekilns in recent weeks.
David Milnes

Silk
Solar Orbiter19:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Crystal Caprice (3.30 Ayr)

Never in the hunt on testing ground on her Nottingham reappearance, but on better ground can make the trek from Newmarket worthwhile.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Crystal Caprice15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Al Husn (3.30 Ayr)

Eased in grade here and will likely come forward from her reappearance, while the return to 1m2f and better ground should also help.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Al Husn15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Hatcher (4.20 Warwick)

Only one completion in his last seven runs, so comes with risks attached, but showed enough at Ascot two starts back to suggest he still retains some ability. His rating continues to fall and would be a danger to all if rediscovering his old spark.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Hatcher16:20 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 May 2023
