Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Al Husn (3.30 Ayr)
Progressive type who shaped nicely in a Group 2 on her return. Drops in grade and the quicker ground should suit.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Tahitian Prince (5.40 Kempton)
Boasts a good track record, gaining three of his four wins here. Ought to be spot on following a couple of runs this year and is now 5lb below his last winning mark.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Solar Orbiter (7.40 Kempton)
Roger Varian's classy type is fancied to complete the hat-trick after some smart work on the Limekilns in recent weeks.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Crystal Caprice (3.30 Ayr)
Never in the hunt on testing ground on her Nottingham reappearance, but on better ground can make the trek from Newmarket worthwhile.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Al Husn (3.30 Ayr)
Eased in grade here and will likely come forward from her reappearance, while the return to 1m2f and better ground should also help.
Stuart Langley
Dark horse
Hatcher (4.20 Warwick)
Only one completion in his last seven runs, so comes with risks attached, but showed enough at Ascot two starts back to suggest he still retains some ability. His rating continues to fall and would be a danger to all if rediscovering his old spark.
Tom Gibbings
