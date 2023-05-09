Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Hickory (8.00 Kempton)
Latest outing when fourth at Southwell came in a contest that was not run to suit. However, he is a lightly raced five-year-old with scope for improvement for a trainer who is in great form.
Stuart Langley
Handicappers' nap
Another Batt (4.55 Chester)
Shaped with some promise when fourth at Ripon last month and this course winner can take advantage of today's career-low mark and drop in grade.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Hickory (8.00 Kempton)
Beaten favourite at Southwell last time but is a dual course-and-distance winner here and can retain his unblemished record at the track.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
El Jasor (4.20 Chester)
Ran well to be second on soft ground at Windsor on his reappearance and Charlie Fellowes has his team in good shape.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Democracy Dilemma (2.05 Chester)
Won at this meeting last season and was highly tried in listed company after that. Has had a busy winter on the all weather but looked as good as ever when winning on return to turf at Thirsk last month. Up 5lb for that but should go well again.
Rob Sutton
Eyecatcher
Paws For Thought (4.55 Chester)
Shaped well when last seen and has won at this meeting before.
Ron Wood
