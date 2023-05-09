Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(8.00 Kempton)

Latest outing when fourth at Southwell came in a contest that was not run to suit. However, he is a lightly raced five-year-old with scope for improvement for a trainer who is in great form.

Stuart Langley

Hickory 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.55 Chester)

Shaped with some promise when fourth at Ripon last month and this course winner can take advantage of today's career-low mark and drop in grade.

Paul Curtis

Another Batt 16:55 Chester View Racecard

Speed figures

(8.00 Kempton)

Beaten favourite at Southwell last time but is a dual course-and-distance winner here and can retain his unblemished record at the track.

Dave Edwards

Hickory 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.20 Chester)

Ran well to be second on soft ground at Windsor on his reappearance and Charlie Fellowes has his team in good shape.

David Milnes

El Jasor 16:20 Chester View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.05 Chester)

Won at this meeting last season and was highly tried in listed company after that. Has had a busy winter on the all weather but looked as good as ever when winning on return to turf at Thirsk last month. Up 5lb for that but should go well again.

Rob Sutton

Democracy Dilemma 14:05 Chester View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.55 Chester)

Shaped well when last seen and has won at this meeting before.

Ron Wood

Paws For Thought 16:55 Chester View Racecard

