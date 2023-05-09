Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Hickory (8.00 Kempton)

Latest outing when fourth at Southwell came in a contest that was not run to suit. However, he is a lightly raced five-year-old with scope for improvement for a trainer who is in great form.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Hickory20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt (-lb)Tnr: James Fanshawe

Handicappers' nap

Another Batt (4.55 Chester)

Shaped with some promise when fourth at Ripon last month and this course winner can take advantage of today's career-low mark and drop in grade.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Another Batt16:55 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Speed figures

Hickory (8.00 Kempton)

Beaten favourite at Southwell last time but is a dual course-and-distance winner here and can retain his unblemished record at the track.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Hickory20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt (-lb)Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket nap

El Jasor (4.20 Chester)

Ran well to be second on soft ground at Windsor on his reappearance and Charlie Fellowes has his team in good shape.
David Milnes

Silk
El Jasor16:20 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Dark horse

Democracy Dilemma (2.05 Chester)

Won at this meeting last season and was highly tried in listed company after that. Has had a busy winter on the all weather but looked as good as ever when winning on return to turf at Thirsk last month. Up 5lb for that but should go well again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Democracy Dilemma14:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: David Evans

Eyecatcher

Paws For Thought (4.55 Chester)

Shaped well when last seen and has won at this meeting before.
Ron Wood

Silk
Paws For Thought16:55 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 May 2023
