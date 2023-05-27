Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with a couple of bankers for the £100,000 guaranteed pot

The opening novices' handicap chase (2.20) on Uttoxeter's card only has two runners, but it would be dangerous to bank on either of them in the Placepot. is classy and makes her debut for Dr Richard Newland on this first start over fences, but she has to give a lot of weight to the more experienced , so both have to go in.

It's hard to see being out of the frame in the holdcroft.com Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2.50) after her easy win at Ludlow last time and she rates banker material in the second leg.

There are only two runners in the Paul Harrison Handicap Chase (3.25), but both of them can be given a chance. On form the topweight looks the safest choice, but he's an 11-year-old now and therefore it might be worth sticking the much younger in as well.

By far the most competitive race on the card is the Clake Chase (3.55), and with the Emma Lavelle team in good form, could bounce back to his best after a wind operation. The ground will suit him perfectly and he's dropped to a good mark.

He didn't show much last season, though, so it's worth including the in-form and unexposed in the Placepot as well.

The Kev Tilling Memorial Handicap Hurdle (4.30) is not a strong race, but it is quite competitive. The obvious one is , who can race off the same mark as when winning at Newbury last season and shaped as if she was coming back to form a couple of weeks ago.

The other five runners can be given a form chance, however, and could outrun his price and be underestimated by Placepot players.

took a huge step forward over course and distance last time and looks sure to hit the frame in the Alan Mayne 80th Birthday Celebration Novices' Handicap Hurdle (5.05). She can be banked on the final leg.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

2.20

1 Martello Sky

2 Universal Folly

2.50

1 Ooh Betty

3.25

1 Judge Earle

3 Brianna Rose

3.55

2 Killer Clown

4 Raffle Ticket

4.30

2 Fat Sam

3 Midnight Ginger

5.05

8 Elfride

2x1x2x2x2x1=16 lines

