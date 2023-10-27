US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Keeneland

Mo Stash

This time last year, the Victoria Oliver-trained Mo Stash was gearing up for a bid at Grade 1 glory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf here at Keeneland but this time round he is trying his hand at Grade 3 level in the Bryan Station Stakes.

After finishing a very respectable fourth in the Breeders' Cup, this son of Mo Town was put away by connections before returning as a three-year-old in the Columbia Stakes at Tampa Bay in March.

He finished second behind a warm favourite thay day before showing that the Breeders' Cup effort was no fluke when going wire-to-wire to win the Grade 3 Transylvania Stakes at this course.

Luis Saez's mount has put up some solid efforts in competitive races since but this will be his first try in Grade 3 company since that victory, so I see no reason why he cannot put up another bold showing.

The $350,000 Grade 2 Hagyard Fayette Stakes is an open race with the likes of Trademark, Film Star and O'Connor all having solid chances but there's plenty of place value around too and I like the Kenneth McPeek trained King Fury .

He was a Graded stakes winner at this course as a three-year-old, which came over a trip just shy of this 1m1f distance and his latest run in an allowance optional claimer at Churchill Downs was his first outing for over seven months, so he's entitled to come on a good amount from that.

Recent workouts at Churchill Downs have also been impressive and I wouldn't rule out King Fury as I doubt he is done winning. He retains enough ability to be able to hit the board at a big price.

