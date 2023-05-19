US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections on Saturday

A Western Yarn

10.51pm Pimlico

1pt each-way

Mage

12.01am Pimlico

2pt win

The Preakness undercard is full of quality and a field of nine three-year-old colts and geldings go to post for the James W. Murphy Stakes which is being run over a mile trip on the turf course. The one who can hit the board at a price is Arnaud Delacour’s .

Since breaking his maiden over this distance at Tampa Bay in December, this colt has been improving nicely as he followed up with an easy wire-to-wire victory in an Allowance Optional Claimer at the same course.

Connections then pitched him into stakes company and he gave a great account of himself under Daniel Centeno to finish third behind two classy types in Talk Of The Nation and Mo Stash.

He is drawn well in three here so hopefully Centeno can get him out and into his preferred front running tactics from which they could take plenty of catching.

The late scratching of First Mission in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes has just made this task easier for , who showed determination to win the Kentucky Derby last time out.

This lightly raced son of Good Magic, who himself was fourth in this race back in 2018, arrived at Churchill Downs having finished second behind champion two-year-old Forte in the Florida Derby and demonstrated why that effort was no fluke.

Mage rallied to win down the stretch on what was just his fourth career start and the frightening thing is that there could still be more improvement to come.

Gustavo Delgado’s charge has all the attributes to win the Triple Crown and he can take this which will set up a bid at the Belmont Stakes next month.

