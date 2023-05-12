US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections on Saturday

Beren

10.18pm Belmont Park

1pt win

Private Creed

10.26pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

When it comes to winning races, the six horses in the Grade 3 Runhappy Stakes certainly know how to do that as they have won 51 races between them in their careers and this is an intriguing 6f dirt contest.

Candy Man Rocket is the most lightly raced horse in this field and there could be more improvement to come from him. The evergreen nine-year-old Drafted has to be respected, but they all have to go some to beat the talented and consistent who comes out of stall two.

Robert Reid Jr’s charge is an 11-time winner and is unbeaten from two starts at this course, one of which was over this distance.

Recent form has also been very good with figures of 1313 so far this calendar year with his penultimate victory coming in Allowance company at Parx back in March.

If he can get out of the gates and into the lead under Irad Ortiz Jr, then his five rivals could have their work cut out to catch this multiple stakes race winner.

The William Walker Stakes is the highlight on a hotly contested Churchill Downs card in which a case can be made for the majority of the eight runners. Steven Asmussen’s speed machine , who impressed in a recent 3f breeze here at the start of the week, appeals most in the Listed event.

He showed enough speed as a two-year-old to finish an excellent third behind Mischief Magic and Dramatised in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and comes into this off the back of a nice prep run at Keeneland, so expect to see him finishing fast and late.

