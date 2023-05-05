US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections for Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby night

Santin

10.27 Churchill Downs

1pt win

Forte

11.57 Churchill Downs

2pts win

Churchill Downs stages the Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening, but there is a star-studded undercard to get through first with Goodnight Olive, Carl Spackler and Cody’s Wish among the stars on show.

However, my attention is turned to , who looks for back-to-back wins in the Grade 1 Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes (10.27).

The Brendan Walsh-trained five-year-old has some outstanding form. After winning this by a hard-fought neck last year, he went on to land the prestigious Arlington Million by one-and-three-quarter lengths. Both came under Tyler Gaffalione, who takes the ride again.

Santin reappeared this season to finish fourth in a stakes race at Turfway Park, which has been used as a stepping stone for this, and Gaffalione could stalk the pace from stall eight before pouncing late in the stretch to take the prize.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the toughest races in the world, as a large field and plenty of kickback can turn it into a real slog from when the gates open, but one horse who will relish the conditions is the Todd Pletcher-trained .

He got the better of the odds-on Cave Rock in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season, which saw him win the Eclipse award for champion two-year-old colt of 2022.

A triple Grade 1 winner in his juvenile season, he added to that tally with a length victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park last time out – a key trial for this.

Forte has grit and determination, two traits you need to win this race, and he has superstar potential to go with that. The sky is the limit for him and he should be hard to beat.

