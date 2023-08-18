US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Saratoga on Saturday

Tax Implications

9.26pm Saratoga

1pt win

Wet Paint

10.45pm Saratoga

2pt win

Chad Brown saddles five of the ten three-year-old fillies in the Grade 2 Lake Placid Stakes (9.26) over a 1m½f on the turf course and it’s his Tax Implications who can prove too good in this intriguing affair.

Brown has won four of the last six runnings of this event and in Tax Implications he has a filly who is lightly raced and on the improve.

After winning her maiden at Monmouth Park last season she has notched up form figures of 222 in stakes races, with her latest second in the Grade 3 Lake George here last month being a fantastic effort.

She dug in willingly over a mile to lose by three-quarters of a length behind another stablemate in Surge Capacity so this extra distance should suit and I can see her putting up a big effort from stall four under Manuel Franco.

The Grade 1 Alabama Stakes (10.45) has been won by some lovely fillies since its inception in 1976 and Brad Cox could be about to break his duck in this race with Wet Paint, who has all the attributes to make a splash in this division.

This Godolphin-owned daughter of Blame went into the Kentucky Oaks a warm order off the back of three convincing stakes wins at Oaklawn Park but things didn't quite work out for her at Churchill Downs.

She had a rough trip and was caught at the back of the back before making impressive late gains to finish a never nearer fourth behind another Godolphin owned filly in Pretty Mischievous.

She has since returned to win her first Grade 1 in the American Oaks at this course and the general feeling is that this tough and talented performer has much more to come.

Flavien Prat's mount can make a bold statement in the three-year-old fillies division with a win here which can set her up nicely for a bid for stardom in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Santa Anita in November.

