US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Saratoga

Love Reigns

9.30 Saratoga

2pts win

Emmanuel

10.44 Saratoga

2pt win

Wesley Ward's two-time Listed winner Love Reigns returns from a near four month layoff in the $150,000 Galway Stakes.

This 5½f turf contest features some incredibly talented three-year-old fillies but Love Reigns is the standout. After a devastating debut win in a Keeneland maiden in April last year, connections brought Love Reigns over to Royal Ascot for the Queen Mary Stakes, where she ran a great race to finish fourth behind Dramatised.

Ward has won the Queen Mary won with the likes of Acapulco, Lady Aurelia and Campanelle, so Love Reigns is clearly held in some regard.

Love Reigns landed a Listed event at Keeneland on her reappearance in April, which was more of a workmanlike performance than an impressive one. However, I feel she is being saved for an Autumn campaign, so we should see her flying fast and late to win under Joel Rosario.

Casa Creed is bidding to join Wise Dan and Got Stormy, who both won the Grade 1 Fourstardave Handicap on two occasions, but William Mott’s seven-year-old could be overshadowed by a younger horse in the shape of Todd Pletcher’s Emmanuel .

Jose Ortiz’s mount is a four-time Graded winner and his victory in the Poker Stakes at Belmont Park last time came over the mile turf trip that he faces here. Emmanuel got up late under Ortiz's brother Irad on that occasion and conversations between the two brothers may have taken place on how best to ride the four-year-old, who is at his best when being held up off a fast pace.

One of the three Mark Casse-trained horses are likely to press on here so Jose Ortiz will have options on Emmanuel, who is likely to be taken back from his inside draw.

