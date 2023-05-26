US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Santa Anita on Saturday

Lovesick Blues

12.14am Santa Anita

1pt win

Forbidden Kingdom

12.44am Santa Anita

1pt win

A field of seven older horses go to post for the 6½f Grade 3 Daytona Stakes (12.14am) on the turf at Santa Anita on Saturday night and I like the chances of the Steven Miyadi-trained Lovesick Blues in gate two.

The five-year-old is a four-time winner at Santa Anita, including one victory over course and distance, with his other three victories coming on the dirt.

He has form figures this year of 444211, all of which have been at Santa Anita, and it would be no surprise if he completed a hat-trick under Umberto Rispoli, who was on board for his latest win.

CZ Rocket and Spirit Of Makena are two to be feared in the Grade 2 Triple Bend Stakes (12.44am), but they will have to be at the top of their game to beat the four-year-old colt Forbidden Kingdom, who put in a solid workout here last week and is running himself back into form.

He won a pair of Santa Anita Grade 2s on the dirt last season, but has now gone 14 months without a victory.

However, he was keeping on willingly when second to Spirit Of Makena last time on his first run for three months and can turn that form around.

