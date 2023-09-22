US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Parx on Saturday

Foggy Night

10.20pm Parx

1pt each-way

Saudi Crown

11.10pm Parx

1pt win

Parx hosts a card loaded full of quality with top-class horses lining up wherever you look, and my attention is turned to Race 12 (10.20pm) where Foggy Night goes in the Grade 1 Cotillion Stakes for trainer Robert Reid Jr.

Kentucky Oaks scorer Pretty Mischievous is likely to be all the rage as she has reeled off three Grade 1s on the spin, but Foggy Night is place value against her.

This daughter of Khozan is a Grade 3 winner at Delaware Park and has impressive form figures of 221211 around here. I doubt we have seen the best of her just yet.

She beat a nice filly in Yesternight in a black type event here last month and will go well if Florent Geroux can get her out of the gates and into the lead early from the rail draw.

The Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby (11.10) has been won by some outstanding performers down the years with the likes of Macho Uno, Bayern and Hot Rod Charlie being three who have entered the winner's' circle since the turn of the century and this one can go to Saudi Crown.

This colt is coming along nicely with two wins and two second place finishes from just four starts, with his latest second in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga being an outstanding effort.

He looked to have won the race with favourite Forte finding trouble in running, but the Todd Pletcher-trained three-year-old managed to find his way out to get his head down on the wire to beat Saudi Crown by a nose.

Trainer Brad Cox has never won this race but he may be about to with this colt, who will take some beating if finding a small amount of improvement.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.