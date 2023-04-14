US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Keeneland on Saturday

Star Devine

9.44pm Keeneland

1pt win

With The Moonlight

10.48pm Keeneland

2pt win

Wesley Ward won last year’s running of the Listed Giant’s Causeway Stakes with the high-class Campanelle and he will be looking to do similar this time around with Twilight Gleaming, who represents the same connections.

However, Jorge Abreu saddles an interesting mare in the shape of , who was second in that race behind Campanelle and can go one better now she has an extra year of experience on her back.

The five-year-old daughter of Fastnet Rock is coming along nicely. She was a two-time winner from four starts before that second-placed effort, where she battled on well in a strong field. She has been highly tried since, with some respectable efforts in graded company, and comes into this off the back of a determined victory in a stakes race at Aqueduct.

That was last November, so this will be her first start for nearly five months, but the break isn’t a worry as she has gone well fresh in the past and I fancy her to go well under Jose Ortiz.

The Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes has been won by some outstanding fillies and mares in the past, with Chad Brown training five of the last eight winners, and he is doubly represented here with In Italian and Speak Of The Devil.

They are both to be respected, as is Queen Goddess, but they could all be playing for places as Charlie Appleby saddles the in-form . This jet-setting daughter of Frankel had a very fruitful campaign in the states last summer with form figures of 212 in graded races, which included a comfortable win in the Saratoga Oaks.

Godolphin decided to take her over to Dubai for the winter where she flourished by winning back-to-back Group races, so I wouldn't want to be backing against her here.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.