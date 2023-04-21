US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Keeneland on Saturday

Rattle N Roll

10.16pm Keeneland

1pt win

Nobals

10.48pm Keeneland

1pt each-way

Kenneth McPeek is looking to win the Grade 3 Ben Ali Stakes for the third time after Frac Daddy and Rated R Superstar took the honours in 2014 and 2018 respectively, and he has a great chance with , who was a Grade 1 winner here as a two-year-old.

This son of Connect has some very good form in the book. After winning the Breeders’ Futurity here in his first season, connections were dreaming of big things and a possible tilt at the Kentucky Derby.

However, he failed to fire in three key trials at the start of his three-year-old campaign, which scuppered any hopes of Derby glory, but he has been doing very well since last summer, including a determined victory in the Oklahoma Derby at Remington Park.

He knows where the winning line is and could still be improving so a bold bid is expected, especially given the fact that he should come on from a recent fourth in the New Orleans Classic on what was his first start after a winter break.

A competitive field of older horses go to post for the finale at Keeneland, an extended 5f allowance on turf, and my attention is turned to the Larry Rivelli-trained , who recorded a career-best speed figure when staying on into second place in allowance optional claiming company last time.

He is a multiple stakes race winner who has been impressing in recent workouts, so if he can get out of the gates from stall six and into a nice rhythm early then he should run well.

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

