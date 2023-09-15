US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Churchill Downs on Saturday

Hot Beach

8.50pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

Search Results

10.26pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

The Grade 3 Pocahontas Stakes (8.50) has been won by some lovely two-year-old fillies since its inception and Ellis Park Debutante winner Hot Beach can be the next one in line.

Brian Lynch’s daughter of Omaha Beach stepped forward a good amount from her debut second when gaining some black type in the Debutante, where she stalked the pace before taking the lead at the quarter pole to win by two lengths.

She was tiring late on that day so a good step forward in fitness is expected here and she has since impressed in a 5f breeze at this course. Flavien Prat takes the ride and I am hopeful of a big run from this exciting filly.

Chad Brown’s Grade 1-winning mare Search Results has yet to visit the winner's circle in 2023, but the general feeling is that she is going to blossom towards the back end of the season and now could be the time to catch her in the $400,000 Locust Grove (10.26).

Tyler Gaffalione’s mount has been running well in defeat with form figures of 323 in top races this campaign, with two of those being at the top level.

Her second behind Clairiere in the Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park in June was an outstanding run and there’s nothing in here with that winner's class, so this is more than winnable for Search Results.

She’s a high-class filly on her day who has been kept fresh by connections with the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in mind so she can take this before lining up at Santa Anita in November.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.