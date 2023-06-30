US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Belmont

Brew Pub

9.13 Belmont

1pt win

Candy Man Rocket

10.19 Belmont

1pt win

Belmont hosts a competitive $95,000 allowance contest over a mile on the dirt course and I like the chances of the Rudy Rodriguez-trained Brew Pub, who comes into this in the best form of his career.

This vastly experienced gelding took twenty-one attempts to break his maiden when he reeled off back-to-back victories at Aqueduct last season. One of those was a comfortable three-and-a-quarter-length win at this level before he suffered another long losing run.

However, he is one who is improving with age and as he gets older he looks as though he may want more of a trip, so this step up to a mile from six furlongs could prove to be ideal.

He recorded a career-best speed figure when finishing second here in May and I expect jockey Manuel Franco to bring him with a late run over this longer trip.

The John A. Nerud Stakes has been won by some outstanding performers in recent years with the likes of Mind Your Biscuits, Mind Control and Life Is Good all taking Grade 2 honours and this year's running can go to the William Mott-trained classy five-year-old Candy Man Rocket .

This son of Candy Ride has six wins from eleven starts and has form figures of 21 in stakes company around the twists and turns of Belmont.

Both of those efforts were over six furlongs but he is a winner over this distance and he couldn't be coming into this in better form after beating the reopposing Twisted Ride with a determined win in the Grade 3 Runhappy here last time out.

Read more:

