US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with a couple of selections from Monmouth Park

Consumer Spending

10.12pm Monmouth Park

1pt win

Artorius

10.40pm Monmouth Park

1pt win

Oceanport in New Jersey is the place to be Stateside on Saturday as Monmouth Park plays host to some quality action, with no fewer than four stakes races on a classy card.

Chad Brown sends a strong team and he saddles two of his nicer fillies in Gina Romantica and Consumer Spending, who both go to post in the Grade 3 Eatontown Stakes.

Consumer Spending is a lovely daughter of More Than Ready who could be in for a fruitful four-year-old campaign. She has won four times from nine starts and took apart a Grade 2 field in the Wonder Again at Belmont Park last Summer.

She returned following an eight-month break to finish second in a Grade 3 at the same course last month, which would have put her spot on for this, and I have no doubt we are looking at a Grade 1 class filly.

Brown has never won the Salvator Mile but he could be about to break his duck with the very promising Artorius.

This lightly raced son of Arrogate has had only five career starts but he has been putting up some impressive speed figures in those and had clock watchers purring with an eyecatching four-furlong breeze at Belmont Park last week.

The frightening thing with this colt is that he won the Curlin Stakes by a comfortable four-and-three-quarter-length margin last season, which was only his third career start so there could be a huge amount of improvement to come from this Juddmonte homebred.

