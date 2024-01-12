US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips on Saturday

Mystic Lake

Tampa Bay Downs is the setting for a hotly contested stakes race card with plenty of prize-money up for grabs and my attention is turned to the Saffie Joseph Jr-trained Mystic Lake in the 7f Gasparilla Stakes.

This daughter of Mo Town has been coming along nicely in four career starts. She improved from a debut ninth at Gulfstream Park to win her maiden at Woodbine in fine style back in September whilst giving the impression she could be a stakes filly.

She was then seen back at Woodbine in the 7f Glorious Song Stakes where she went off the complete outsider, which certainly didn’t reflect her chances, and she proved that as she nearly stole the race on the front end, just getting caught late by Josie Carroll's A Little Frisky.

A third-placed effort in a Grade 3 followed, but she failed to stay the 1m½f trip that day, so this drop back in distance will be much more to her liking and she should be able to dominate this field.

The penultimate race on the card features a field of seven three-year-old colts and geldings for the 7f Pasco Stakes.

This is being billed as a match race between West Saratoga and Book’em Danno but Rathmore can have a say here.

Antonio Gallardo’s mount has been putting in some solid workouts in recent weeks and he has the benefit of racecourse experience as he was a good third in a 6f contest here at the start of December.

His sire, Cupid, was at his best at distances of a mile plus so this extra furlong in trip can bring out more improvement in Rathmore who represents value against the market leaders.

