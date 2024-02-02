US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Santa Anita and Gulfstream Park on Saturday

R Harper Rose

9.38 Gulfstream Park

1pt win

Kirstenbosch

12.30am Santa Anita

1pt win

Kentucky Oaks qualification points are up for grabs in the 7f Grade 3 Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park, where Todd Pletcher’s Scalable is likely to be well favoured, but the Saffie Joseph jnr-trained R Harper Rose can make it four victories from five starts at the course.

The daughter of Khozan has done all of her racing at Gulfstream and is on the upgrade. After winning her maiden by six and a quarter lengths last August, she blew away a claiming field when going wire to wire to win by five and three-quarter lengths under a hand ride from regular rider Edgard Zayas.

Both of those efforts were over an extended 5f trip, so it was interesting to see how she handled today's trip of 7f when taking on better opposition in a black type event in October, and any questions were answered emphatically with another visit to the winner's circle.

Her sole defeat came on her latest start when she failed to stay the extended mile, but she still gave a good account of herself to finish second.

R Harper Rose is unlikely to go down the Kentucky Oaks path due to the distance of that race but I like her chance in this particular contest now dropping in trip.

A field of six are set to go to post for the Grade 2 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita and this can go to Kirstenbosch, who was last seen finishing behind the likes of Goodnight Olive and Society in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.

John Sadler’s charge is a Grade 3 winner at this track and it is at her best when able to come from off a good pace, which she should get.

Her recent 5f workouts have also been impressive so it would be no surprise to see her take Grade 2 honours given she is the type to thrive as she gets older and could be about to hit her peak.

