US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Santa Anita

Muth

11.40pm Santa Anita

1pt win

Sbagliato

12.13am Santa Anita

1pt win

As a new calendar year begins, trainers in the US will have ambitions of making sure their top three-year-olds make it to the start line in the 'run for the roses' in May, but the first Kentucky Derby trial of 2024 takes place at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Bob Baffert has won the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes on 12 previous occasions and saddles two of the six runners with Del Mar maiden winner Pilot Commander and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile second, Muth , who is the selection.

The son of Good Magic has been doing very well since scoring on his debut here last June. He was an impressive eight-and-three-quarter length winner before finishing second to stablemate Prince Of Monaco in the Grade 3 Best Pal at Del Mar.

However, it was his victory in the Grade 1 American Pharoah that had racing fans on the edge of their seats. He stalked the pace before showing a nice turn of foot to stretch out the field and win by a determined three and three-quarter lengths under Juan Hernandez, who takes the ride again here.

That was an easy win in a race that is traditionally won by stars of the future and Muth should have too much class for his rivals here.

The finale at Santa Anita is an wide-open Allowance Optional Claiming event taking place over 1m1f on the turf and I like Sbagliato , who is drawn in the outside post.

Flavien Prat’s mount has clearly had issues as this is only his third career start, but he has shown plenty of ability thus far with form figures of 12, with his latest effort being a very promising one in this grade.

He was closing all the way to the line, over a trip just shy of this at Gulfstream Park, so this extra distance is sure to suit and he could have plenty of improvement in him, even more so as this is his first run since being gelded.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.