US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Los Alamitos

Battle Cruiser

11.28pm Los Alamitos

1pt win

Wine Me Up

12.28am Los Alamitos

1.5pts win

A few well-bred two-year-olds line up for this tricky-looking maiden special weight (11.28pm), with four of the six-strong field making their debuts, and the Bob Baffert-trained pair of March Of Time and Beneficial are likely to be well fancied.

However, John Sadler used to train a very good horse in Catalina Cruiser, who won on his debut at Santa Anita, and it’s his offspring, Battle Cruiser , who is taken to make a winning start here.

Flavien Prat’s mount has the tenacious champion Giant’s Causeway in his bloodline, as he is the sire of Thatcher, the dam of this Chestnut colt, so that is an added plus.

Connections have been gearing him up nicely in recent weeks, with solid breezes here and at Santa Anita, and he looks ready to do himself justice.

Bob Baffert has won the Los Alamitos Futurity (12.28am) 13 times, with Captain Steve, Point Given and McKinzie just three of the stars to have taken the prize, and he is responsible for half of the six runners this year.

Coach Prime and Wynstock arrive off the back of impressive maiden wins, while the Philip D’Amato-trained Stronghold is likely to have a say after his second in the Grade 3 Bob Hope at Del Mar.

However, they could all be playing for places as Wine Me Up drops back in grade having contested the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last time out.

After a determined victory in a Del Mar maiden, this son of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso was pitched straight into the Grade 1 American Pharoah at Santa Anita, where he ran a great race to finish second behind Muth.

That horse only found the Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness too good in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, with Wine Me Up finishing eighth, but this colt ran with credit that day and should find this task much easier.

He can resume winning ways before being put away for the winter with bigger targets in mind next spring.

