US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Gulfstream Park

Beach Cruiser

7.34 Gulfstream Park

0.5pt each-way

Noted

10.02 Gulfstream Park

1pt win

The sixth race Gulfstream Park is the Wait A While Stakes which is being run over a 7½f trip and I like the chances of Christophe Clement’s Beach Cruiser, who improved nicely from her first to second start.

This daughter of Catalina Cruiser was fancied to go well on debut and she showed up well, finishing mid-pack in a 6f maiden at The Big A back in October while giving the impression she will come on a good amount for the experience.

That was proved to be correct as she returned at Aqueduct a few weeks later and broke her maiden in fine style. She was quick out of the gates and made all of the running to win by a determined two lengths.

More improvement is expected and she has a good chance of hitting the board under Edgard Zayas, who will look to get her out of the gates quickly and into a prominent position from stall nine.

There is plenty of excitement in the Todd Pletcher barn going into 2024 as the trainer has some lovely two-year-olds who will be looking to stamp their authority on the three-year-old division in the early trials next year, and one to keep an eye on is Noted .

Last seen finishing down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, this promising colt had recorded form figures of 2112 going into that particular race and he will appreciate this drop in class in the Pulpit Stakes.

Irad Ortiz Jr’s mount looks to be a cut above his rivals here and should win this if running to the form of his Grade 2 second at Keeneland in October.

Read this next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Aintree and Sandown on Saturday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.