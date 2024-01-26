US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections for the weekend action

Warm Heart

9.55 Gulfstream Park

2pts win

Senor Buscador

10.40 Gulfstream Park

1pt each-way

We have yet to see a European-trained winner of the Pegasus World Cup Turf but that may be about to change as Aidan O’Brien saddles standout performer Warm Heart .

This daughter of Galileo enjoyed a fruitful international campaign last year which included two Group 1 victories in Europe before being shipped to the US for the Breeders’ Cup.

I was in attendance at Santa Anita when she was beaten a neck by the high-class Inspiral in the Filly & Mare Turf in November and I saw a genuine filly who gave her all.

She stays further than this 1m1f trip so it’s likely Ryan Moore will send her forward to make good use of her stamina and it will be disappointing should she not win on what will be the final start of her career.

Dirt superstars such as Arrogate, Gun Runner and Life Is Good have won the Pegasus World Cup since its inception in 2017 but there's nothing of that class in this year’s running and it looks as open as I can remember.

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile second National Treasure brings Grade 1 form with the now retired Cody’s Wish but National Treasure has only won twice from ten starts and is vulnerable in this field.

That brings me to one who I believe is made for this 1m1f test and has enough ability to win a race of this nature and that’s the Todd Fincher-trained Senor Buscador who is likely to go off at a big price.

This talented but quirky son of Mineshaft is known for incredible late gains in his races as he tends to back out early before coming with a huge late burst and he maybe would have won more races if he raced closer to the pace.

However, that's his style and things need to fall right for him but when they do he can be very effective. He came from the clouds to finish second in the Cigar Mile last month and nothing will be finishing better than Senor Buscador, who can have a big say if turning in within half a dozen lengths of the leaders.

